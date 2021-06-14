Clemson University researchers still working to determine extent of invader beetle issue

HOLLYWOOD — A year has passed since an Asian Longhorn Beetle infestation was first detected in the Lowcountry, and researchers are now working to determine how the population grew in Charleston County and the length of time it took.

Finding the answers to these questions can help influence statewide legislation to prevent a similar situation in the future.

The invasive beetles are native to China and Korea and were found across a wide swath of trees in southern Charleston County last year, including in Hollywood, Johns Island and the Charleston city limits.

Once the trees become infested with the pests, they do not recover and eventually die.

Removing and chipping the infested trees destroys possible eggs on the exterior of the tree and living larva on the inside.

Clemson University's Department of Plant Industry and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are still conducting tree inspection surveys and removals to hopefully eradicate the problem. To date, 44,000 trees have been surveyed, and more than 4,600 infested ones have been detected.

Clemson officials said 2,040 infested trees have been removed in the Lowcountry.

"We've tried to concentrate the removal efforts in what we call the core area and getting the most infested trees," said Haley Ritger, Clemson's Asian Longhorn Beetle program manager. "We're still doing removals around (S.C. Highway) 162 right now."

In February, Charleston County Parks closed the Stono River County Park as crews worked for two weeks to remove 36 beetle-infested trees off of an island at the back of the park.

The tree parts were relocated to the College of Charleston's Stono Preserve in Hollywood, where Clemson master's student Meredith Bean is re-creating each one to study where the beetles laid eggs and eventually exited the tree. From there, researchers will be able to re-create the population.

"Two of the main questions are how fast do populations grow, and at what point did they leave tree 1 and go into tree 2," said Dr. David Coyle, a forest health and invasive species professor at Clemson.

Researchers at the university are also working to determine how long it takes for the beetles to spread in an area.

Studying the infestation has been a cooperative effort between Clemson's researchers and plant industry regulatory services.

Steven Long, the state's assistant director of regulatory services for the plant industry, said the department does not have the capability to do research, education and outreach regarding the pest, so they value the information that Coyle and his students discover.

"We're doing the regulatory stuff, but we absolutely incorporate what he (Coyle) learns into our regulations, and change the regulations, and change how we're taking down trees and management of the pest itself," Long said.

As of now, a quarantine is still in effect for Hollywood and the surrounding area. This prohibits the movement of firewood, storm debris and other tree parts to prevent the spread of the Asian Longhorn Beetle.

Even if beetles are not seen, eggs and larvae may be present within the tree material, Clemson said.

People can report beetle sightings or tree damage by emailing stopALB@clemson.edu, calling 843-973-8329 or 866-702-9938, or by reporting online at asianlonghornedbeetle.com.