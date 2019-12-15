Fourth-year Clemson University student Alden Parker sees the aftermath of campus sexual assault and rape firsthand. In her free time, she volunteers as a victim advocate for the Pickens County Advocacy Center.

At least once a week, Parker said, she’ll accompany a survivor of sexual violence to the hospital and help explain the options available. For students who don’t have a car, Parker often drives them to the hospital herself.

But even when she’s not volunteering, Parker said she and her colleagues at Clemson are constantly assisting students who need guidance in the wake of traumatic experiences.

The resources Clemson has in place for survivors of sexual or interpersonal violence are not enough, Parker said, so she and her colleagues try to pick up the slack.

“When issues come up, like Title IX, safety concerns, rides to get a rape kit or STD testing, me and other co-organizers are who they know to call,” Parker said.

Parker and other Clemson students are leading a movement calling on Clemson's administration to address sexual violence and raising questions about how the school's resources compare to those at other universities.

While the federal government provides some guidelines on how sexual assault should be handled on campus, how those resources are implemented specifically can sometimes vary from state to state or institution to institution.

A 'massive' cultural problem

Parker is on the executive board of Clemson's It's On Us chapter, a national organization founded by the Obama administration dedicated to addressing sexual violence on campus. The organization has asked university administration to implement six initiatives that members say would better serve survivors on Clemson’s campus.

Students outlined these action items in a September letter to the administration, then made another proposal in October. After receiving no response, Parker said, she and other It’s On Us members published their requests on an online petition that garnered 1,000 signatures in two days.

The petition eventually led to a campuswide Women’s March Against Violence at Clemson last month.

About a week later, Clemson officials met with students to discuss options, Parker said.

"We understand this issue is something that may not be resolved immediately. But we're committed to making improvements, we've listened to our students, we continue to listen and want to continue to engage them," said Kimberly Poole, Clemson's associate dean of students.

Two of the students' main requests — separating the Title IX office from the Interpersonal Violence Prevention office and hiring three certified, confidential victim advocates — reflect the practices at other similarly sized South Carolina colleges, Parker said.

“I would hope that Clemson would really want to address the issues for the safety of their students,” she said. “I can’t really tell you why these initiatives haven't been implemented like many other ACC and South Carolina colleges.”

Poole said the university is in the process of hiring two victim advocates, though a specific timeline of their hiring has not been established.

"Not only are survivors left with the burden of being their own advocate, also other students such as myself are also carrying this weight of being an advocate for other students, and that shouldn’t be the case," Parker said.

Clemson spokesman Joe Galbraith said there are victim advocates available for students in the community or via Clemson University police.

Navigating sexual assault on college campuses is often a confusing and complicated process — both for the survivors and the universities working to best meet the needs of their students, said Ann Green, an English professor at Saint Joseph's University.

Green co-authored a report detailing suggested best practices for addressing campus sexual assault created for the American Association of University Professors in 2012.

“I think most universities really attempt to do the best by their students in terms of sexual assault and sexual violence. But it is such a massive problem for us as a culture, it’s difficult to know what the best way to proceed is,” she said.

No specific, detailed guide

It’s been almost 50 years since Title IX was signed into federal law, prohibiting sex discrimination in any educational program or activity receiving any type of federal financial aid.

But the scope of Title IX has grown significantly, and staying in compliance can be a difficult, murky process.

A 2011 “Dear Colleague” letter from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights outlined new guidelines for how schools and universities should handle allegations of sexual misconduct on campus under Title IX.

“I think after the 2011 ‘Dear Colleague’ letter, universities struggled with how to make ‘Dear Colleague’ a reality,” Green said.

The letter spurred colleges to evaluate their practices on responding to sexual violence.

"Certainly each institution — how they structure to meet those needs, where they place their Title IX office, what the scope of that office is — those can vary from campus to campus,” said Alicia Caudill, College of Charleston’s executive vice president for student affairs.

Under Title IX, universities must provide support services when students report sexual assault or interpersonal violence, said Marc Shook, the University of South Carolina’s dean of students and deputy Title IX coordinator. That means colleges must have an investigative process that’s “fair and non-arbitrary,” and they are required to provide support to victims during the process.

But the breadth of services offered and how they’re made available to students can also vary depending on the size of a university or the type of institution. To complicate things further, definitions of sexual assault and sexual violence vary by state, and universities have to comply with both state and federal laws to develop their own best practices, Green said.

‘No other avenue’

Parker said hiring advocates for students at Clemson is imperative.

“The only confidential resource we have is our counseling and psychological services; however, they’re on an extensive wait time,” Parker said. “There’s one sexual violence trauma counselor for 25,000 students.”

"I know from personal experience that it can take up to two weeks just to get an initial appointment," Parker said.

Poole said that, generally, students shouldn't have to wait for an initial walk-in appointment.

The wait time for regular counseling appointments varies and depends on the circumstances, Galbraith said.

The movement's organizers also asked for the administration to separate Clemson's Title IX office, where students can file reports of sexual assault or discrimination, from its Interpersonal Violence Prevention office, where survivors go to receive support.

Right now, both offices are housed in the same building.

“The survivors and the perpetrators are going to the same place. And it’s a safety concern," Parker said. "And it happens more often than you might think."

The University of South Carolina, the College of Charleston, The Citadel, Georgia Institute of Technology and other schools all have separate physical spaces for Title IX offices, Parker said.

Poole said the university is looking into physically separating the offices but said no formal timeline has been established.

Other requests include "trauma-informed" training for Clemson leadership, more student representation on the President's Commission on Women, a new campus climate survey, and the creation of a Women's and Gender Center.

"We are optimistic, and we are working with them right now to try and implement these things. However, that's why we had the Women's March Against Violence — because we believe that all survivors of interpersonal and sexual violence voices should be heard, and a lot of times just in society in general and at Clemson they’re not heard," Parker said. "They’re very much silenced."

Despite the advances in sexual assault resources after the 2011 guidelines, Green said, the entire system remains deeply flawed.

Sexual assault is a problem for all colleges, Parker said, not just Clemson.

"We're not excluded from rape culture," she said. "And in order for us to actively address this culture and society that we live in, we need these resources on campus."

Sexual assault is consistently underreported, and it's still difficult to get a sexual assault conviction. Universities and professors should work toward improving campus climate surrounding sexual assault, Green said.

"Campus culture is a long-term goal, and you have to do it at every level," Green said. "So you have to do it from the president of the university down to the freshmen and create a culture where every single person is valued and where sexual assault is not acceptable."