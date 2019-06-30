COLUMBIA -- A Clemson University student from Lexington was crowned Miss South Carolina 2019 at Township Auditorium on Saturday.

Morgan Nichols, 22, sang Bridge Over Troubled Water for the talent competition. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America Pageant in September 2019.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina were:

First runner up: Miss Greenville Scottish Games, Morgan Romano

Second runner up: Miss SC Fashion Week, Kendyl Pennington

Third runner up: Miss Columbia, Sarah Floyd

Fourth runner up: Miss Capital City, Tori Sizemore

Rounding out the top 10 in the competition were: Miss Five Rivers, Jada Samuel; Miss Greater Greer, Sarah Hamrick; Miss Greenville County, Ali Bradley; Miss Inman, Brianna Horrell; and Miss Spartanburg, Lauren Long.

Semi-finalists in the top 16 included: Miss Charleston Southern University, Emily Schultz; Miss Dorchester, Carli Drayton; Miss Hartsville, Mikeya Murphy; Miss North Greenville University, Allison Yeater; Miss Teal and Bronze, Jill Dudley; and Miss Fort Mill, Hunter Dest.

