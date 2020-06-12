Clemson removes name of slavery defender Calhoun from college, asks to rename Tillman Hall

Clemson University removed the name of slavery defender John C. Calhoun from its honors college after protests from students and alumni, including a pair of pro football players.

The board of South Carolina's second largest college also said they can no longer support the name of its iconic campus building named after governor and senator Ben Tillman, a white supremacist who helped found Clemson. They voted to ask lawmakers to allow the school to rename Tillman Hall to its original moniker Old Main.

Changing the Tillman name, first placed on the building in 1946, is not going to be simple.

State law requires approval by two-thirds of the Legislature to change historic names on building or remove statues. But leading South Carolina lawmakers have shown little interest in using what's known as the Heritage Act since the General Assembly voted to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds in 2015 after the Charleston church shooting.

Removing the name from a college program, however, does not trigger the Heritage Act. The board pushed a vote on the Calhoun name a month earlier than planned after national reaction to the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police, chairman Smyth McKissick said.

Clemson needs recognize that not all central figures in the school's history did not value diversity and respect for all people, McKissick said.

"(Tillman) is a part of our history that cannot be changed or erased, but we can as a university how to honor that history properly," he said. "I believe that we need to recognize that the continual usage of the name Tillman is divisive and hurtful to many."

Former Lt. Gov. Robert Peeler, a Clemson board member whose brother is the state Senate president, cited a quote from S.C.-born civil rights activist Benjamin Mays in introducing the Tillman vote: "Every man and woman is born into the world to do something unique and something distinctive and if he or she does not do it, it will never be done."

"It's time to do something unique and distinctive," Peeler told the board.

The Clemson University board voted for the honors college name change Friday after a online petition signed by more than 20,000 people and promoted by NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who played for the Tigers.

"(C)hanging the program’s title does not 'erase history,' but rather acknowledges that our understanding of history has evolved," the petition group's website reads. "To alter the name of the Calhoun Honors College is an important first step in renouncing racist ideals and affirming the notion that Black lives are valued at Clemson University."

The six decade-old honors college was not named for Calhoun until 1981. The Clemson campus was built on what was once Calhoun's plantation. Calhoun — a former vice president, senator, secretary of war and secretary of state from the early 19th century — supported state rights year before the Civil War as a way to defend slavery.

Yale University took Calhoun's name off a residential college in 2017. Calls have been renewed in recent weeks to remove a statue of Calhoun from Marion Square in Charleston, which would require legislative approval.

Clemson has worked recognize its past ties to slavery and white supremacists.

The school has added discussion about slavery during tours of the plantation house on campus. The university also added signs with historical context in front of 11 buildings in 2018 and renamed the drive in front of Tillman Hall for former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt, the first African American to attend Clemson.

The Calhoun honors college name removal and call to rename Tillman Hall came a day before Clemson's football team plans a protest over police conduct.

The protest, led by star Tiger players Trevor Lawrence and Mike Jones Jr., is expected to attract thousands to the Upstate campus.

This story is developing and will be updated.