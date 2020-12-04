Clemson President Jim Clements says he won't pursue ACC commissioner job

CLEMSON — Clemson University President Jim Clements released a statement late Friday saying he's staying put.

Clements' name was circulated in recent weeks as a finalist for commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He has been president of Clemson for seven years, succeeding Jim Barker.

In the statement, Clements said he had spoken with the university's Board of Trustees chairman, Smyth McKissick, and affirmed his desire to stay at Clemson.

"I love Clemson," Clements said. "My wife, Beth, and I love this university and the people of this university. These have been incredible years since I arrived in 2013, but this great story is not yet finished."

He said he looks forward to "many chapters to come" and remains dedicated "to pursuing excellence in the classrooms, in the research labs and on the athletic fields."

Clements said he was also humbled by the ACC's consideration, naming him a finalist for the commissioner position.

“Jim’s presidency has been incredibly successful. He and the team he has built have set records in academics, athletics, fundraising, research and many other areas," McKissick said. "His fierce loyalty to Clemson and commitment to its success is exceeded only by his passion for helping students achieve at the highest levels.”

Clements was named the university's 15th president in 2013. During his tenure, the university has raised more than $1 billion in private funds. The football program has also won two national championships since he arrived.

He was chairman in 2016 of the ACC Council of Presidents, according to his official Clemson biography, and is the current presidential representative for the ACC-ESPN network partnership.

On Nov. 25, Sports Illustrated wrote that Clements was one of two finalists for the top ACC post. The other was ESPN executive vice president for programming and scheduling Burke Magness.

The ACC has not yet announced who will succeed current ACC commissioner John Swofford. He announced in June he would be stepping down at the end of the 2020-21 school year.