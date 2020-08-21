Clements Ferry Road widening project has become top priority for Berkeley County

Over the past 25 years, Clements Ferry Road has gone from a two-lane country blacktop to one of the most heavily congested roads in southern Berkeley County.

In 2015, the road averaged nearly 14,000 cars and trucks per day. By 2040, that figure is projected to soar to more than 58,000.

Five miles of Clements Ferry has already gone from two lanes to four lanes and was finished last summer. The second phase of the widening project, which will have an estimated $64 million price tag, is now the county's top road project, Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. The county will open bid proposals in early September and expects to begin construction in January.

Lisa Kerns can remember the helpless feeling of being stuck in rush-hour traffic on Clements Ferry knowing that she was going to miss her sons’ football games, soccer practices or school functions.

A simple 9-mile trip from Nelliefield Plantation to the schools or recreation fields on Daniel Island could take as long as an hour at the wrong time of day. Just thinking about all those missed family memories still irks her.

“It became a choice of participation and non-participation,” said Kerns, who is president of the Nelliefield Plantation homeowners association and runs a Facebook group called Clements Ferry Residents for Safer Roads.

“You just didn’t go out at certain times," she said. "And if you were coming back from Mount Pleasant or downtown Charleston, you’d just wait until after rush hour to get in your car.”

Like many residents along the Clements Ferry Road corridor, Kerns has seen her commute times cut in half since the street was widened in August. A trip that took an hour during rush hour a year ago takes just 15 minutes after the completion of phase one.

“It was a game-changer from a lifestyle standpoint,” Kerns said.

The 4.5-mile second phase will add two lanes to Clements Ferry Road that will stretch from Jack Primus Road to S.C. Highway 41 near the Wando River.

The project will be funded with $20 million of federal money, while the remaining $44 million will come from county sales tax dollars, approved by voters in 2014.

The construction should take three to four years to complete, said Danny Thrower, chief infrastructure officer for the county.

Unlike the first phase of the project, which was overseen by the S.C. Department of Transportation, Berkeley County will head the road development during the second phase.

“We learned a lot from the mistakes we made during phase one, and we’re hoping we can eliminate those in the second phase,” said County Councilman Josh Whitley. “Just because this project is a top priority for Berkeley County didn’t mean it was going to be a top priority for DOT.”

Also included in the widening project will be a 10-foot-wide, multipurpose path that will run along Clements Ferry Road. The 3.8-mile path will run along the entire length of the 10-mile road.

Whitley said the completion of Phase 2 of the project will be just as important as the initial widening of the road.

When people think about growth in Berkeley County, they automatically turn their attention to the northern part of the county that features megadevelopments in Cane Bay, Carnes Crossroads and Nexton. Cribb said that Boeing officials told him recently that more of its employees are now living in Berkeley County than Charleston County.

But people tend to forget about the southern tip of Berkeley County where Clements Ferry Road runs into Highway 41.

“We talk less about places like Cainhoy Plantation around Clements Ferry Road, but there’s still explosive growth going on along the Clements Ferry corridor,” Whitley said.

When the 9,000-acre Cainhoy Plantation, which straddles Clements Ferry Road, is finally completed over the next decade, it could be home to as many as 25,000 people.

“It’s going to be bigger than Daniel Island,” Whitley said.

Even after phase two is completed, traffic along Clements Ferry will be no better unless something is done about Interstate 526, Kern said.

“We can do all that we want to do on Clements Ferry Road.” Kerns said. “We can make it six lanes or eight lanes, but until they widen 526 and widen the on- and off-ramps that lead onto 526, it’s not going to do much good because that’s where it will start to bottleneck again.”