Clements Ferry Road, from Native American path and Revolutionary route to traffic jams

CAINHOY — Before it was one of Berkeley County’s most traveled thoroughfares, before it was a rutted, two-lane gravel-and-dirt path, Clements Ferry Road was part of an important colonial transportation network that linked a series of ferries between Charles Town, East Cooper and the Cainhoy Peninsula.

The first land grants here were awarded in the 1680s, just a decade after the founding of Charles Town. The tiny village of Cainhoy, which was located in a bend on the Wando River, was established around 1735 and served as a port that connected the inland farms on the Cainhoy Peninsula with the vast plantations associated with Charles Town.

As European colonists began to settle across this area, dozens of ferries were established to help facilitate settlement and trade. With a growing number of plantations and small settlements popping up along the Cooper and Wando rivers, the need for infrastructure, which included roads and bridges, to move goods between Charles Town and the Cainhoy Peninsula became crucial.

Clements Ferry Road, where 15,000 cars and trucks travel daily today, become one of those vital arteries.

During the Revolutionary War, the road was used by patriot Francis Marion and British Gen. Charles Cornwallis as the two rivals moved troops and supplies up and down the peninsula.

“What we know today as Clements Ferry Road was one of the main routes along the east bank of the Cooper River into the interior of the Cainhoy Peninsula,” said Eric Poplin, a senior archaeologist for Brockington & Associates, a cultural management resource firm that has done all sorts of artifact work in the Lowcountry.

“It was a line of travel that was heavily used during the colonial period and is, obviously, still heavily used today,” he said.

Until the S.C. Highway Department was established in 1917, private citizens were responsible for the construction and maintenance of all public roads, bridges and ferries within their own neighborhoods. That included around Cainhoy.

In February 1785, John Clement, a Revolutionary War hero, petitioned the South Carolina Legislature for permission to operate a ferry between his property on the "Neck" of the Charles Town peninsula (now part of the former Naval Base and Shipyard property) and his land on Thomas Island, which is adjacent to Daniel Island.

The road on the Cainhoy Peninsula, which led to his ferry, would eventually bear his name.

“The ferry network was so important during that period because the roads were so awful,” said local historian Suzanna Smith Miles, who has written extensively about the history of the Lowcountry and the East Cooper region.

“Most of the roads that were built back then were built for a reason," she said. "It wasn’t like some neighborhood road everyone used. It’s Clements Ferry Road because it’s the road that leads to his ferry.”

Today, the road is one of the most heavily used in Berkeley County. Those 15,000 vehicles on it today are projected to soar to more than 58,000 by 2040.

John Clement and his ferry

John Clement wasn’t the first person to operate a ferry from the Daniel Island area to the Charleston peninsula.

The first licensed ferry to cross the Cooper River came in 1731 when Charles Codner operated a ferry that carried passengers across the narrowest point of the river between Daniel Island and Charleston. Although few people lived on Daniel Island at the time, it was the shortest and easiest route across the river between Charleston and the Cainhoy Peninsula.

Prior to the Revolutionary War, John Scott operated a ferry from Daniel Island to the wharfs in downtown Charleston near today’s U.S. Customhouse.

Scott, however, had sided with the British during the Revolutionary War and was banished from South Carolina. All his property was confiscated by the state when the colonials won their independence.

In 1785, Clement jumped at the opportunity to start his own ferry.

“John Clement married Katherine Watson, who is the daughter of William Watson, and he operated the Hobcaw Ferry east of the Cooper River,” Smith Miles said. “A lot of times that’s how a person found an occupation, because of the family they married into.”

As part of Clement’s deal with the state, the former Revolutionary War cavalryman had to maintain the road that led to his ferry, which stretched about 12 miles from Thomas Island to Huger’s Bridge. Huger’s Bridge is located just south of the town of Huger today at the intersections of S.C. highways 41 and 441.

Like most ferry owners, Clement built taverns at each end of the landings. The one on the Charleston side was called Dover Tavern, while the one on Thomas Island was dubbed Calais Tavern. Historians believe that Henry Laurens, a Charleston native and delegate to the Second Continental Congress, gave the St. Thomas tavern its Calais moniker.

It was common to refer to the ferry as the "Dover-to-Calais" ferry after its European counterparts that joined Dover, England, and Calais, France.

The Dover-Calais ferry shows up on maps as late as the Civil War in 1862, said Michael Dahlman, a member of the Daniel Island Historical Society, who wrote "Daniel Island Unearthed: An Archaeological Field Guide to Daniel Island’s Wando River Coastline."

Clement erected stone mile-marker posts on the road that led to the ferry. Several of the mile markers still remain and have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Clement was responsible for all the infrastructure that goes along with owning a ferry,” said Nic Butler, a historian with the Charleston County Public Library. “He had a monopoly and got to collect fees from people who used the ferry. Part of that money was used to maintain the road.”

John Clement died in 1801 and his son, William Clement, took over the business, but struggled to keep it afloat.

A decade later, the War of 1812 brought financial hardship to Charleston as it became difficult to ship goods to ports of call. With fewer and fewer goods headed to Charleston, the the incomes of ferry owners declined. The seven hurricanes that battered Charleston between 1804 and 1815 didn't help either. It forced William Clement to sell the ferry to John Gordon and John Springs in 1815.

The road that led to the ferry, however, didn’t change names despite the swap in ownership — it was still referred to as the road to Clement’s Ferry.

“Keeping the name as Clement’s Ferry would have been pretty typical back then,” Dahlman said. "They kept the name for what we’d call today 'branding purposes.'"

The road today

Before Europeans settled the area, Clement's Ferry Road was most likely a trail used by Native Americans. Archaeologists believe Cainhoy’s history began more than 8,000 years ago when Native Americans roamed the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers hunting small game and searching the wetlands for oysters.

Poplin believes that the path had been an established route that had been there long before the first Europeans stepped foot on the peninsula.

“Most of the roads we know today in the area can be traced back to trails that were used by Native Americans,” Poplin said.

The Clements Ferry Road of today doesn’t exactly mirror the one of colonial times.

The colonial road that stretched from Huger’s Bridge to Thomas Island split to the north near the present-day Jack Primus community. The winding road snaked its way through what is now the Cainhoy Plantation mixed-use development.

“They are not identical roads,” Poplin said. “There was one fork that led to the ferry and another that led to the village of Wando. That part of the road was commonly referred to as 'the road to Wando.'"

Harry Frank Guggenheim began purchasing land on the Cainhoy Peninsula in 1933 and continued acquiring parcels into the early 1950s when he closed off the northern portion of the old colonial road that led to the ferry site.

The road that today is Clements Ferry Road was a dirt-and-gravel track for the first half of the 20th century. It wasn’t paved until the early 1960s, said Fred Lincoln, a longtime resident of the Jack Primus community.

“When it rained, the road was barely drivable,” Lincoln said.

It wasn’t until the construction of Interstate 526 in 1992 that Clements Ferry Road began to boom in modern terms. Development on Daniel Island and along Clements Ferry Road exploded as traffic increased.

Over the next 20 years, Cainhoy Plantation, which straddles Clements Ferry Road, is expected to add 9,000 new homes and turn the area into a city-sized community. When the last moving boxes are unloaded, it could eclipse Daniel Island in scale and population with as many as 30,000 new residents.

Clements Ferry, once a seldom-used two-lane blacktop, is now being widened from to four lanes. Five miles of the road from Jack Primus Road to I-526 is already four lanes.

The widening of another 5-mile stretch — from Jack Primus Road to S.C. Highway 41 — is underway. Construction is scheduled to be completed in four years.