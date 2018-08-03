The cleanup of about 800,000 tires left behind at a recycling facility in Moncks Corner is scheduled to start Aug. 20.

Berkeley County has entered into an agreement with Liberty Tire Recycling to begin the removal of discarded tires at the now closed Viva Recycling plant. A $2 million grant from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will fund the cleanup.

“Berkeley County will work closely with Liberty Tire Recycling to ensure this public health and safety concern is handled in an aggressive manner," said Supervisor Bill Peagler. "We are thankful for the assistance of S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, our first responders and County staff who understand and appreciate the scope and importance of this project.”

Crews with Liberty Tire Recycling will remove the tires from the facility and transport them to plants in North Carolina and South Carolina, where the tires will be processed for other uses.

The process is expected take about 10 months.

During the cleanup, Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling the area. The public is not allowed on the premises. Additionally, the site will be monitored regularly by Pimlico Fire Department, and Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement will continue scheduled application in the area.