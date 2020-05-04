City, private cameras keep an eye on crime across Charleston peninsula

An ever-growing trend in home security is also helping Charleston police solve crimes ranging from package thefts to homicides.

After a sous chef's shooting death was caught on an East Side resident's surveillance camera last summer, a church leader and local philanthropist raised money for 125 battery-operated home cams to be installed in the neighborhood. Recipients agreed to share video with police if a crime happened near their residences.

Such cameras have become a trend, pushed by police and security experts.

In late March, video from an East Side business helped identify two suspects in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man found on the corner of Hanover and Stuart streets. Videos captured Kevin "Big Ham" Pruitt's suspected killer arguing with someone a few minutes before his death. The suspect walked away with an object in his hand.

In December 2018, the Police Department started asking Charleston homeowners with such cameras or doorbell cams to register them with the department. Police said cameras help detectives cut down investigation time, get answers quickly and identify people of interest.

A look at Charleston Police Department data through early April shows that 97 percent of city-installed and 41 percent of resident-owned cameras are on the peninsula.

There's a pair of city cameras in West Ashley, leaving Daniel Island, James Island and Johns Island unmonitored by Charleston police.

There are 471 resident-owned cameras registered with the department.

West Ashley and the peninsula are home to 76 percent of the private cameras listed with the city. Eighty-one homeowners on James Island and 32 on on Daniel Island have volunteered use of their cameras for police.

Some city residents think the cameras deter crime, but others are skeptical.

'Doesn't make them blink'

The western side of the peninsula north of the Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, has the most private cameras registered with the department: 49.

One of the neighborhoods in that police patrol beat is the West Side neighborhood.

John McCollum, vice president of the neighborhood association, said he thinks the high number is due in part to the uptick in "crimes of opportunity" and modern homeownership.

"I don't think people are voluntarily signing up to give home surveillance with the expectation it will truly combat crime," McCollum said.

He thinks its a good thing people are getting security cameras and registering them with police.

Second to that is the Charlestowne Neighborhood Association, south of Broad Street, with 46 cameras. The reason for the high number is because it is a practice preached at monthly meetings.

On Daniel Island, neighborhood President Greg Taylor said the association started encouraging resident camera registrations after a crime in January 2019. He was surprised to learn there are no city cameras on the island and thinks Charleston should consider installing cameras based on population and density.

In the past year, Taylor said, new lacrosse fields have been vandalized twice.

"I think that would have been prevented if we had cameras," Taylor said.

Others, like West Ashley resident Cassie Tollens, don't think cameras are always a deterrent.

Tollens installed three security cameras after her husband's trailer was stolen from their Sandhurst neighborhood home about two years ago. Though Tollens and her husband believe they know the suspect, they had no proof to show police.

Though her house is now "lit up like a Christmas tree," Tollens said, it didn't stop a burglar from breaking into their garage and taking another trailer in November and their unlocked car in March.

Both crimes were caught on tape, but the images weren't clear enough to help ID a suspect.

"It really just doesn't make them blink," she said.

A routine investigation

In addition to aiding key investigations, the cameras help officers build relationships with residents.

When investigations cover large areas and officers aren't yet sure exactly what clues they're looking for, it's helpful to know which neighbors are willing to share the video they have.

Surveillance video works well in criminal trials, too, police Capt. Andre Jenkins said.

It's helpful for detectives when witness' memories are blurred by time or trauma. It also fills in gaps on responding officers' reports.

When investigating a crime, officers look for cameras just like they do for bullet casings or dropped evidence.

They'll ask homeowners, even those who haven't signed up for the program, to help by reviewing their recordings to determine if they could have captured a clue.

Sometimes residents email their recordings, or an officer will visit with a thumb drive and collect it and make a copy for investigators before logging the video into evidence.

City camera video is automatically retained for 14 days, Lt. Peter Farrell said, during which time detectives and data analysts comb through the portions relevant to what they're investigating and save that video on thumb drives that are logged into evidence.

Solicitors get their own copies of investigative footage and tell police which videos they plan to use in trial. The rest are disposed just like other evidence, said Capt. Dale Middleton. In 2019, police pulled 140 videos.

The prevalence of video evidence means juries expect to see proof of crimes firsthand, even when reliable eyewitnesses testify, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Sometimes video bolsters witness testimony, and is especially helpful when witnesses struggle to explain their experiences to the courtroom.

“We always want both,” Wilson said. “Rarely does video provide a total substitute for witness testimony (but) the more folks that have video surveillance capability, the better our cases will be.”