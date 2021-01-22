City of Charleston ramps up enforcement of mask ordinance in response to COVID case spike

The city of Charleston issued 141 tickets for violation of the city’s mask ordinance over an 11-day period in January, representing 40 percent of the citations given in connection with bare faces since the ordinance went into effect last July.

According to Livability Director Dan Riccio, the city’s enforcement efforts were initially hamstrung by a pair of exceptions that allowed most suspected offenders to sidestep a ticket and associated $100 fine. But the number of tickets issued stayed low for months after the ordinance’s language was revised because livability officers weren’t directed to focus on its enforcement exclusively.

In the course of their normal duties, “if they came across a violation, they would put that hat on,” Riccio said.

But this month, the city, in response to the local rise in COVID-19 cases, created dedicated enforcement squads. Two teams of three officers each spend three to four hours a week on the sidewalks of downtown Charleston, West Ashley and Daniel Island making sure members of the public are masked as required.

Riccio said the new assignments shouldn’t cut into his officers’ ability to complete their regular tasks. “We have to improvise and adapt,” he said, adding that the stepped-up enforcement will remain in place “until such time as we feel that it’s safe not to do so.”

Although Riccio didn’t have a breakdown of citations immediately available, he said the overwhelming majority have been given in rights of way: A typical case might involve a tourist strolling King Street or a home cook leaving the supermarket.

“It’s been just a handful or two at businesses, but if we see something egregious, then we will enter,” he said.

The provision in the original ordinance allowing people to dispense with masking so long as they could maintain social distance was dropped in August, since it was difficult for officers to determine who qualified as a solo traveler on city streets. But there are still exceptions in the ordinance: For example, young children, people in their own vehicles and people exercising aren’t required to wear masks.

At this point, Riccio doesn’t have much patience with people who claim they didn’t know they had to wear a mask while strolling through Charleston, particularly since the city has worked with the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to clarify messaging to hotel guests.

“When you’re traveling, you see the electronic signs: You can’t miss the 6-foot letters,” he said. "There is no excuse."

While the city issued mask-violation citations at a record pace between Jan. 11 and Jan. 21, Riccio said his officers are continuing to write tickets at the same clip.