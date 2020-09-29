City of Charleston property taxes going up 3.1 percent

Charleston property owners should expect to see a 3.1 percent tax increase when they receive their property bills this fall.

The tax rate was administratively approved by Mayor John Tecklenburg after Charleston County reassessed properties this year.

The city opted to approve the increase to the tax rate to an "annual allowable amount" presented by Charleston County officials, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said Tuesday night.

The city made similar administrative tax increase approvals in 2005, 2011 and 2015, he said.

The county reassesses property values every five years, prompting municipalities to reduce their tax rates to adjust to the new, typically increased taxable value of real estate. The county gives municipal leaders a new property tax rate called a rollback rate, which is the rate at which a city would collect the same amount of money as the previous period.

The rollback rate would have left the city in such a neutral revenue position by setting the tax rate at 72.1 mills. Instead, it set the new rate to 74.3 mills, a rate intended to account for inflation and population growth.

For an owner-occupied home worth $300,000, the average taxable residence in the city, municipal property tax bills would be $891.60.

If the same home was rented or a business, the bill would be about 50 percent higher.

Those amounts would be reduced by local-options sales tax and, for older homeowners, a homestead exemption.

During a City Council ad hoc budget meeting Tuesday afternoon, Tecklenburg said Charleston County residents living in the city won't see as much local option sales tax credit on their property bills.

"Taxes weren't collected to the same degree, because people weren't selling as much stuff" because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tecklenburg said.

Last week, Mount Pleasant leaders approved a tax rate increase of 4.5 percent.

Charleston City Council has begun discussion on next year's budget, which runs on a January to December schedule.

In October, City Council is expected to discuss and vote on adjustments to the current budget to account for the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.