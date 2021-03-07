City of Charleston opens warming center as last bit of winter temperatures hit Lowcountry

The City of Charleston is opening warming shelters for the homeless on March 7 as the National Weather Service warns South Carolinians about frigid temperatures through the evening in the Lowcountry.

Patchy frost is expected to form around 5 a.m. Monday, March 8, as temperatures dip into the low- to mid-30s. Blair Holloway, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said residents should be aware and alert to the changing temperatures.

"It's still going to be cold enough where frost could develop, which could be hazardous to any plants and vegetation outside," Holloway said. "Watch out for the Ps: Pipes, plants, people and pets when it gets below freezing."

At 8 p.m., the City's warming shelter, the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne St., will open to those who need a place to escape the cold.

Cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast will be provided. The shelter can house up to 80 men, women and children, within recommended Center for Disease Control guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing.

It will stay open until 7 a.m. Monday. Guests must arrive by 11 p.m. to be checked in.

Holloway said the expected freeze warning is typical for the season, and said that it may be the last signs of cold temperatures for the winter.

"We're right in the sweet spot of where we see our last instance of freezing temperatures," Holloway said. "By Tuesday, we're back to the upper-60s."