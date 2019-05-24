Forgot your sunscreen?
Don’t sweat it.
Free city-wide sunblock dispensers are now making it easier to stay safe from the sun.
The dispensers were installed last spring through a partnership with the city of Charleston, IMPACT Melanoma and I Will Reflect, a philanthropic arm of The Spa at Belmond Charleston Place. I Will Reflect and IMPACT Melanoma initially funded the 25 sunscreen dispensers that are free to use and located at various parks and playgrounds across the city.
On Thursday, the official city of Charleston Facebook page reminded locals and visitors about the importance of protecting themselves from the sun over Memorial Day weekend.
“This is just a way to really remind people and make it easy and accessible,” said Laurie Yarbrough, the city of Charleston’s recreation director. “We have so many visitors coming from other areas that are certainly not used to our climate and what the sun will do to your skin.”
Skin cancer, or melanoma, is the fifth leading cause of new cancer cases in the state, according to a 2018 Department of Health and Environmental Control assessment report. It is caused by too much exposure to UV rays from the sun or other sources, like tanning beds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recognizes melanoma as the most common form of cancer in the United States.
"The thing that is important to remember is that sun exposure is cumulative. So the things that you do in your 20s affect you when you're 60," said Andrea Abbot, a surgical oncologist and the medical director of the MUSC melanoma program.
The Charleston UV index Saturday is estimated to be 11, or extreme, with a strong advisory to prepare accordingly to avoid sun damage, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Abbott recommended staying out of the sun when its intensity is the greatest (between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.), using an SPF 30 sunblock or higher and reapplying every 90 minutes, and wearing protective clothing. She also recommended throwing out any old sunscreen from last year since it does expire and becomes less effective over time.
Sun exposure can also affect African Americans or people with darker skin tones. Abbott said that no matter your skin color, it is important to wear sunscreen.
Sunscreen dispenser locations were selected by the city as places with high visibility and popularity among visitors, according to Yarbrough. Ten dispensers are installed at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 13 are at various spots downtown and two are used as mobile dispensers.
The director of I Will Reflect, Annette Sandford-Lopez, said that the project hopes to expand the number of sunscreen dispensers to include schools and beaches.
Here's where you can find the free sunblock dispensers:
- Brittlebank Park
- Colonial Lake
- Hampton Park
- Herbert Hasell Pool
- Hazel Parker Playground
- Mitchell Playground
- St. Julian Devine Community Center
- Shaw Community Center
- Washington Park
- Waterfront Park
- White Point Garden
- Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge pedestrian walkway
- Charleston Maritime Center