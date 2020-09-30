City of Charleston, nonprofit announce $850,000 COVID-19 loan fund for small businesses

Small businesses in the city of Charleston hurt by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for financial help under a new loan program set up by the city and the Local Development Corp.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and Steve Saltzman, chief executive of the nonprofit LDC, announced the $850,000 revolving loan fund outside City Hall on Wednesday. It's part of a $935,000 grant administered through the federal Economic Development Administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Saltzman said $85,000 was set aside for the nonprofit to administer the loan and to "buy down the interest rates and offer flexible terms" to business owners.

The financing program is for small businesses in the city, those with gross revenue of $2.5 million or less and 25 employees or fewer.

"We're not epidemiologists, but the economic crisis and needs for community development, we think, is clearly going to have a long tail," Saltzman said. "This program is set up to provide continual working capital relief."

Loans range from $10,000 to $100,000 and are intended to be working capital loans to help employers survive the financial hardships of closing or adapting their businesses because of the pandemic.

Saltzman said the loans are "completely uncollateralized."

Saltzman said business owners should have cash flow statements, income statements and a balance sheet. Business owners will be asked to provide documentation of how the business suffered, what they'll use the money for and their plan to repay the loan.

More information on the application process will be provided after business owners email or call. They will also be invited to one of the LDC's weekly loan application workshops.

There is a $125 application fee, LDC staff said.

Additionally, Saltzman said the nonprofit has a native Spanish speaker on staff.

"We're not out of the woods yet, not only with the virus itself but with business recovery," Tecklenburg said. "We've got a long ways to go."

The grant is part of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.

The $2 trillion federal CARES Act signed into law in late March included direct payments to taxpayers, grants intended to help small businesses keep their workers, additional benefits to people laid off amid the pandemic and reimbursements for COVID-19 expenses to state and local governments and hospitals.

The city and LDC applied for funding in June.

In late March and again in mid-April, City Council discussed a small-business loan program proposed by business owner and Councilman Jason Sakran. Sakran wanted to use funding earmarked for affordable housing programs administered by the LDC.

That proposal was placed on a Community Development Committee agenda and never acted upon. Later, the funding Sakran sought to use was said to be unavailable.