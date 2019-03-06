The city of Charleston has an app.
The download launched Wednesday and gives residents mobile access to city services and information on smartphones and tablets.
Through the app, residents can report a problem, submit a request, make a payment, sign up to receive notifications and more.
Residents can also use the app to stay up to date on city news, upcoming events and meeting agendas.
“The city of Charleston app is a major step forward in our efforts to ensure that citizens have easy access to the information and services they need," said Mayor John Tecklenburg. "I’d like to thank all the people who worked so hard on this new app, and to encourage our residents to join me in downloading and using it today.”
The app can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play app stores by searching “City of Charleston, SC.”