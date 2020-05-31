City of Charleston extends curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. following downtown violence

The City of Charleston has enacted an earlier curfew Sunday evening and requested the assistance of the South Carolina National Guard following property damage during protests in the Holy City this weekend.

The new curfew will go from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The new ordinance that was passed on Sunday during an emergency council meeting gives the mayor, in consultation with the police chief, the flexibility to change the curfew.

Additionally, Mayor John Tecklenburg requested possible National Guard assistance from Gov. Henry McMaster. City Council members also talked about the possibility of using armored vehicles if crowds increase.

A protest responding to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis started around 2 p.m. in Charleston’s Marion Square Saturday, drawing as many as a couple thousand people. Protesters marched peacefully around the peninsula for several hours, and, at one point, blocked traffic on Interstate 26.

But tensions escalated after the sun went down, and windows were busted, shots were fired and tear gas was thrown to disperse 50 to 100 protesters who began causing property damage.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds said 10 people were arrested overnight and more are anticipated. He said he suspects the vandals causing property damage downtown were from outside Charleston, but he didn’t immediately have data to back that up. Tecklenburg also reiterated that suspicion during the virtual council meeting.

He said no one was seriously injured in the episode, but four firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

By Sunday morning, droves of residents and business owners were out sweeping up glass and boarding up windows.

"This is Charleston at it's best," Tecklenburg said. "So much got done in such a short amount of time."