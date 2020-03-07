City leaders, organizers behind 350th celebrations to honor women of Charleston's history

As the city, community groups and businesses celebrate Charleston's 350th anniversary and 100 years since women won the right to vote, an effort is underway to highlight the lives of influential and, in some cases, under-celebrated women of Charleston's history.

Those leading the effort have narrowed the list to about 25 women with Charleston ties — past and present activists, entrepreneurs and athletes, as well as promising young women making a mark in the community. The list includes the Grimke sisters, Mary Moultrie and Septima Poinsette Clark, plus women seemingly erased by history.

The list hasn't been finalized, and committee leaders await feedback from the city's Commission on Women.

It's also unclear how these women will be honored. There's talk about statues and exhibits and discussions are planned by the City Council, but John Mitchell, a special projects assistant to Mayor John Tecklenburg, said he wants to hear from the public how best to honor these women.

Mitchell is working with leaders of the League of Women Voters, the Commission on Women and the YWCA. He acknowledged that while a significant effort is underway, there's no way to assemble a comprehensive list.

Patrice Witherspoon, women's health educator at the YWCA of Greater Charleston, recently joined the efforts to highlight the women of the Lowcountry. She said she thinks commemorating these women should be specific to what they did and not a one-size-fits-all approach.

"I think that it is very important, and I'm glad that it is something that Charleston 350 is taking on," Witherspoon said. "Women have played a crucial and integral role in the progressiveness of this city."

Ruth Miller, a public historian and certified tour guide who started the city's walking tour industry 40 years ago, curated a great deal of the information the group has about the women of Charleston's past. Here are some of these Charleston women:

Lucy Brown

Lucy Brown was the first African American woman doctor to practice in Charleston and the state. Born in 1863, she graduated from the Woman's Medical College of Philadelphia in 1894 and practiced briefly in North Carolina before moving to Charleston in 1896. She and her husband, the Rev. David Brown, lived on Nassau Street.

She advocated that nurses and doctors should never take more than a client could afford to pay.

In 1897 she co-founded the Cannon Street Hospital and Training School for Nurses, the first nurse training school in the state. Her contribution was largely scrubbed away after the hospital was renamed the McClennan Banks Hospital and Training School. Sadly, she's not mentioned in a plaque on Cannon Street. McClennan Banks was demolished in 2017.

"At that time, she just was a nurse, and she came to Charleston and founded a nursing school because we needed one," Miller said. "These women, they just did things."

Laura Bragg

There are books about Laura Bragg. Those in the history and museum world know her legacy. Bragg was the first U.S. woman museum director — at the Charleston Museum, the oldest natural history museum in the country.

Bragg also was one of the first librarians to graduate with a library science degree. She graduated from Simmons College and worked in libraries in Maine and New York City.

Bragg was named museum director in 1920 and was known for her traveling museum exhibits, called "Bragg Boxes," that went to all city schools, including segregated ones. She was known for her integration efforts and opened the museum to black patrons one day a week.

She was named the first librarian at the Charleston Free Library. The city rejected her first attempt to form a public library because it would have allowed access to African Americans. It ultimately opened in 1931.

"She was bright and didn't buy into the conventions of what women were expected to do," said Harlan Greene, director of archival and reference services at the College of Charleston.

Raven Saunders

Olympic shot put contender Raven "Hulk" Saunders grew up in Charleston, graduating from Burke High School. She was named one of the top 10 female collegiate athletes of the past decade by Track and Field News.

She's won four NCAA championships at Southern Illinois and Mississippi, breaking the women’s NCAA indoor record in February 2015 by recording the longest throw ever by a female collegian — indoors or out. She finished fifth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. City leaders celebrated her, with Tecklenburg calling Aug. 17, 2016, "Raven Saunders Day."

She now lives in San Diego.

Beth Daniel

Pro golfer Beth Daniel, who hails from Charleston, became a member of the LPGA in 1979. She's won 33 LPGA Tour events, including a championship.

She grew up playing golf at the Country Club of Charleston, and her parents still call the city home.

She's Charleston's most decorated golfer. In 2000, she was recognized in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Anita Zucker

Anita Zucker is CEO of The InterTech Group Inc. and a prominent philanthropist. She donated about $75 million to different causes from 2013 and 2018, mostly focused on health and education initiatives. She is one of the most significant contributors to the International African American Museum, giving about $2 million to the cause so far.

The daughter of Holocaust survivors, she and her late husband, Jerry, founded the company together when she was a teacher and he an engineer. He died at a young age, and she runs the company now. She's been on the Forbes 400 billionaires list. She sold the Charleston Stingrays hockey team about two years ago.

"She's a tremendous philanthropist in the city," Miller said. "She has endowed a lot, particularly for education."

Mary Moultrie

Mary Moultrie was an African American labor activist from Charleston. A nurse's aide at a unionized hospital in the North, she moved back to Charleston and saw black nurses treated differently than their white counterparts.

"When some African American nurses got fired, she got local activists involved and got them rehired," Miller said. "Then they decided they were going to try and get equal pay for African American nurses, and so she got in touch with her union up North, and they came down and showed them how to organize."

She spearheaded the strike at the Medical University in 1969. The governor at the time declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard. Coretta Scott King and the Rev. Andrew Young joined the fight.

To weigh in, email Charleston 350th Chair and City Councilman Peter Shahid, peter@charlestoncitycouncil9.org. For more information on Charleston's 350th Celebration and events go to charleston350.org.