City drafting 'code of conduct' as nearly 29,000 call for Charleston councilman to resign

Charleston City Council on Tuesday asked an attorney to create a code of conduct for elected and appointed officials.

The move comes as Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin is under fire for his involvement in a recent anti-tax rally downtown and leaked audio calls with the organizers showing support for their grievances and referring to his colleagues with profane language.

The rally on Dec. 5 drew people who identified with the right-wing hate group the Proud Boys. Griffin's perceived support prompted calls from officials and an online petition signed by thousands asking him to resign.

Several City Council members pointed out at Tuesday night's council meeting the city doesn't have a mechanism to censure or remove members of the board.

Griffin, also Tuesday night, reiterated he would not resign and began the meeting addressing the controversies:

"I used a poor choice of words in a phone conversation that reached the public," Griffin said. "I do not condone the language that I used and I appreciate and respect my unique relationship with each of you. I've learned a very valuable lesson from the situation and intend to use this lesson in all my future endeavors, especially as we move forward together as a council in 2021."

Griffin did not respond to a phone call or text message seeking comment Wednesday.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, who was the target of that rally, said last week that when he has been called on to resign, he reminds himself that he was just reelected to serve.

Tecklenburg said that despite the constitutional right of free speech, he wanted to be clear that the city does not welcome groups that espouse violence and hate.

"I think Charleston, not only says that, but has taken action by creating the state's first hate-crime law and our apology for the city's role in slavery," Tecklenburg said. "We do mean what we say in that regard, and I don't think there's any room for folks that advocate political violence."

In the 11 days since the rally, two news conferences have been organized by local Black community groups and leaders — one in Summerville on Dec. 10 and another outside City Hall on Tuesday — calling for Griffin's resignation. The online petition has drawn nearly 29,000 signatures, as of Wednesday morning. Two of those who have signed the change.org petition include Councilman Jason Sakran and Councilwoman Carol Jackson. It is unclear how many signers are represented by Griffin on City Council.

On Friday, Griffin was removed from the City's Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation commission. Council members William Dudley Gregorie and Sakran, who co-chair the commission, said in a joint statement that Griffin was removed so the group could work without distractions.

"The Commission was formed with the task of eliminating institutionalized racism and achieving racial equity throughout the City of Charleston, and we look forward to continuing those critically important efforts," the statement read.

Outside City Hall on Tuesday was the Rev. Kylon Middleton, pastor of Mount Zion AME Church and a Charleston County council member-elect, who lives in Griffin's district. He said he was shocked and stood "in solidarity" with all organizations and individuals who called for Griffin's resignation.

"It is high time that we stand in unity, recognizing that in this season of our country, that we cannot continue to ignore, turn a deaf ear, or continue to just look away from individuals who continue to stir up incendiary, hate-filled, racial undertoned behaviors and actions," Middleton said.

Councilman Mike Seekings asked that the matter be address in January, when City Council normally votes on the rules of council members. Griffin said he didn't want to "sit back and wait a month" for the council to create a code of conduct to "hold over" his head.

Jackson said the council couldn't do anything until a code of conduct existed, and suggested considering the one used in Mount Pleasant as a starting point.

Acknowledging that she signed the petition, Jackson said she spoke to some of Griffin's constituents about the issue and they told her they "are embarrassed to have (him) represent them."

Griffin said other council members have made mistakes in the past and haven't been "prosecuted" like he is.

"We have had council members march in protests before and those members marched and participated and then that night there were riots, but I am being prosecuted as if I did," Griffin said. "There are some people who have gone in front of a judge and this hasn't come up. … If this carries over into next year and is based at me, there is going to be some serious legal actions."

On Tuesday night, Griffin also indicated he will seek reelection, after stating on Facebook on Sept. 12 that he would not.

He said Tuesday night, with an election scheduled for November, "If the people of District 10 don't want me, they will let it be known."

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.