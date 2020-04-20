City Council: What will the wall around Charleston look like and how will it be funded?

Charleston City Council members have two big questions about the Army Corps of Engineers' proposed 12-foot peninsula perimeter wall: What will it look like and how will the $600 million city-match be funded?

The Army Corps of Engineers said Monday they don't have a rendering because the project is conceptual and supposed to gauge federal interest.

But that question loomed among the 12 City Council members who answered phone calls from The Post and Courier on Monday. Councilman Jason Sakran wouldn't discuss the issue in a phone call but sent an emailed statement saying he was "encouraged" by the release of the report.

Council members Karl Brady, Keith Waring and Harry Griffin did not return calls.

Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, who represents residents on the peninsula and Daniel Island, added another few questions: How long will it take and what's the lifespan of the project?

Though a peninsula-specific barrier, Delcioppo said residents need to remember that they spend time downtown, too, and travel about the city.

Councilman William Dudley Gregorie, who represents residents both on the peninsula and James Island, said funding was his top question because the wall isn't something the city can budget for like other drainage work. It'll take funding from the state and county.

"If this was West Ashley and we needed to do something that safeguarded the people of West Ashley, I think that would also be something that would have to be considered by all citizens and I think that people on the peninsula would be very supportive," Gregorie said.

While the city observes the disastrous impacts the coronavirus has had on the city, Gregorie said residents should imagine the damage from sea level rise and the cost to rebuild the city then.

Councilman Mike Seekings, who represents residents on the southwestern and floodprone area of the peninsula, offered more questions: How does it fit into the city and region's big picture of water management? Is it the best solution? Is it consistent with policies the city has already adopted through research done by Dutch experts the last two years? Is there enough time between now and next fall to find funding for half the cost of the design?

Councilman Peter Shahid said the city needs to figure out how to prioritize this project with the many other ones on the peninsula and in West Ashley. He wants to know how it'll change the character of the city.

"Charleston is Charleston because you walk around The Battery," Shahid said.

Representing West Ashley residents in the area of Charles Towne Landing, Shahid said Army Corp and city leaders should be prepared to hear from a vocal West Ashley community.

"We are in the process and throws of revitalizing West Ashley," Shahid said. "We've got plans for Citadel Mall and we'll be part of them with some amenities. How is that going to impact the projects lined up?"

Councilwoman Carol Jackson said she hasn't started to formulate an opinion and didn't want to offer her thoughts on the proposed plan.

Councilman Kevin Shealy, who represents residents in the Church Creek basin area of West Ashley, said time is on the city's side, noting the hefty price tag.

"It's a big price tag, but we certainly don't want to do anything to stop progress on Church Creek in particular," Shealy said.

Councilman Robert Mitchell said he's hopeful the coronavirus pandemic will subside so there can be public meetings. He wants to hold a question-and-answer session for his district, specifically.

Councilman Ross Appel, who represents residents in West Ashley, said he wants to know how the wall will work, and understands why the peninsula needs to be prioritized.

"At the same time, we need to make sure we do it in a way that doesn't cause us to lose sight of all the other challenges we have in the region," Appel said.