Citadel students learn history behind building the International African American Museum

In honor of Black History Month, former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and Citadel history professor Kerry Taylor took their class of cadets to visit the construction site of the International African American Museum on Tuesday.

The IAAM, located on a waterfront site by the Charleston Maritime Center that once was the city's major entry point for the transatlantic slave trade, is set to open during the first part of 2022.

The purpose of the tour was to discuss the "why" and "how" behind the making of the museum.

“I believe for the students this will be a most meaningful college experience, for they will study a project that is under constriction and learn much about our nation’s long-hidden history,” Riley said.

Riley graduated from The Citadel in 1964.

The museum's physical structure is taking shape and plans are being laid to host temporary exhibitions, run a genealogy program and root the museum’s developing narrative in the ongoing freedom struggle.

Despite the pandemic, construction has continued on schedule. The building is expected to be completed by the end of the year. After that, exhibits and interior elements will be installed.