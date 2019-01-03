The Citadel's live bulldog mascots, Boo and General, have never had to face down Bevo, the 1,700-pound steer that represents the University of Texas.

That task fell Tuesday night to Uga, the University of Georgia's live bulldog, who almost found himself on the business end of Bevo's 58-inch horns before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Video of Bevo's close encounter with Uga went viral, and prompted the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to release a statement urging Texas, Georgia and other schools that use live animals as school mascots to retire them.

OMG this angle of Bevo and Uga pic.twitter.com/ez4aub88Ij — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 2, 2019

The Citadel, one of several schools in the state that uses live animal mascots, has responded with an emphatic "no."

"Boo and General will continue to proudly serve their beloved institution as mascots," Citadel spokesman John Dorrian said Thursday. "They are cherished members of The Citadel family, and are well-cared for at all times.

"The Citadel long ago adopted the bulldog as our mascot after an article described our football team as playing 'with the tenacity of a bulldog.' That's an ethos we are very pleased to perpetuate amongst our college community, and Boo and General play a critical role."

That's a role better played by humans, PETA says.

"This frightening near-tragedy is yet another example of the reason most colleges and professional sports teams retired their live-animal mascots decades ago — and the handful who haven’t yet should quickly follow suit," PETA's statement said of Bevo vs. Uga.

"Live animals used as mascots, such as Baylor University’s bears and the University of North Alabama’s lions, are held in captivity and often denied the opportunity to fulfill many of their most basic instincts. They’re frequently carted around to sporting events and public appearances, which are confusing and frightening for them. Human mascots can engage with sports fans, pose for pictures, lead cheers, and pump up their teams and fans much better than a terrified animal can. They’re also much less expensive for schools, and some universities offer scholarships for student mascots."

Other live animals in use among state schools include Sir Big Spur, the University of South Carolina's live gamecock; Blitz III, Wofford's live Boston terrier mascot; and Grey, the horse ridden by Furman's Sir Paladin.

At The Citadel, the military school last year implemented a "mascot handler program" in which cadets are largely responsible for the care and feeding of Boo and General.

For years, that task was handled by assistant athletic director Mike Groshon, who died in 2016. Groshon cared for the bulldogs at his on-campus house and drove them to football games all over the Southeast where General and Boo are popular attractions.

At USC, Sir Big Spur and his ancestor, Cocky Doodle Lou, have been entertaining Gamecock fans for about 20 years.

The current Sir Big Spur is owned by husband and wife Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli of Aiken. The gamecock can be seen on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium before kickoff, at baseball games at Founders Park and at other USC events. He's been to the College World Series six times and is a popular draw with fans of both South Carolina and other teams.

"The mascot is properly taken care of at all times and has never been in any danger while being at Gamecock athletic events," a school spokesman said Thursday.

The candidates to become Sir Big Spur undergo careful screening.

“We have to do a fairly decent job of picking one that has the right personality,” Albertelli told the Spurs and Feathers this year. “Some gamecocks, there is no way you would ever get them to want to be around people. We have to pick one and work with them to find the one that seems to be sedate so when you walk up to the cage they are not going to be bouncing off the walls. When we find one that is workable, you can hold them and they won’t start pecking at you and trying to bite you.

“Once I find one that has a decent personality, the training is rather simple.”

Wofford's athletics website describes "Blitz III" as the "official Boston terrier mascot." But a school spokesman said the Spartanburg school does not have a formal live mascot program.

"In recent years, we've had members of the Wofford community volunteer to bring their terrier to home football games, along with occasional road games," the spokesman said. "We take as many precautions as we can to assure the safety of all personnel on the field during games, including media, cheerleaders and mascots."

At Furman football games, the "Sir Paladin" mascot, representing a knight in armor, traditionally rides into the stadium on a white steed.

The current horse, named "Grey," is owned by Jody Addison of Bradley. The Addison family transports Grey to each home game, and Jody Addison rides the horse to serve as "Sir Paladin."