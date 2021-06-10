Citadel research shows lack of confidence among SC principals during virtual school

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a new challenge for school principals, and early research shows that not all were prepared to face it.

When the pandemic began in March 2020 and school districts announced they would implement virtual learning, Lee Westberry and Tara Hornor, two Citadel professors in the Zucker Family School of Education, started to wonder how virtual learning would impact principals.

The professors, who both have doctorates in education leadership and administration, surveyed 120 principals throughout South Carolina to get a sense of how they were leading in a virtual, or semi-virtual, environment.

Of the 120 principals, 77 responded, most of whom found themselves struggling with their confidence as they were presented with a new challenge.

Out of the 77 respondents, 96.1 percent reported a high or very high confidence level in a traditional learning environment. When asked about virtual learning, just 41 percent reported high or very high confidence levels.

The survey showed that principals with less experience struggled more than those with years behind them. Around 94 percent of principals in their first four years on the job reported high or very high confidence levels in a traditional environment. In virtual, 36 percent of those principals reported high confidence.

Around one-third of those principals said they felt "virtual instructional leadership" was a top need for professional development.

“The data was so rich, from superintendent level to principal level, about the struggle that they faced and trying to figure out how to navigate that in the virtual environment,” Westberry said.

While the data was telling, it was in interviews with principals and administrators that Westberry and Hornor identified trends in how principals were responding to the pandemic. One of the biggest concerns was communication.

“Communication became a 24/7 venture and they weren’t used to that,” she said. “You have to develop more avenues of communication in the virtual realm.”

Principals, who are used to being the liaisons between teachers, parents and school district administration, found themselves struggling to bring everyone together as they were faced with unprecedented circumstances, Westberry said.

The principals also reported struggles adapting to and finding creative ways to use new technology, developing skills to lead teachers in an overwhelming environment and monitoring student progress while many remained at home.

The pandemic ultimately led to a disruption to the principals’ self-confidence.

“Their belief in being able to do their jobs properly, it took a big toll,” Westberry said.

The research led Westberry and Hornor to publish four articles, create a professional development program and write a book about how to lead in a virtual environment.

The two professors partnered with Mona Lise Dickson, the principal of Whale Branch Early College High School in Seabrook, to write the book, “Polishing the diamond that is the virtual principal.”

In the book and professional development programs, principals will learn how to effectively lead a virtual environment by focusing on curriculum, teacher support, student support and campus culture.

Although schools are offering full-time in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, virtual education is here to stay in one form or another.

Virtual school will be an option for students in Dorchester District 2 and Charleston County School District next school year. Those districts will have principals appointed to the virtual learning programs, who Westberry said can benefit from her research.

The Citadel’s school of education will also be including virtual education courses into its instruction.

“This Pandora’s Box is open and it’s not going away,” Westberry said.