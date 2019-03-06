A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the Citadel Mall parking lot late last month made a brief appearance in court late Wednesday.
Cary Kejuan Janai Stephens, 28, waived his right to a bond hearing. He will appear in Charleston County Circuit Court at a later date where a judge will set his bond.
While the hearing was uneventful, documents released Wednesday night by authorities outline several previously undisclosed details about the Feb. 26 shooting that claimed the life of 23-year-old Deja Dantley.
Multiple witnesses told investigators they heard Dantley and Stephens arguing in the section of mall parking lot near Target, according to an arrest affidavit.
Dantley was heard referencing a prior date and a cheating relationship, the affidavit stated. Stephens was sitting on the trunk of his 2017 Toyota Camry during the argument.
After about 10 minutes, Dantley walked away and got into her 2007 Honda Accord, the affidavit stated. Stephens jumped off his trunk and got into his car.
"As Deja started to pull away, the suspect drove up beside Deja, driver side to driver side," the affidavit stated. "As the suspect was driving past Deja ... (a witness) heard one gunshot as both vehicles continued driving."
Dantley's car continued forward before it crashed into several parked vehicles, and Stephens fled in his car, the affidavit said.
Officers at the scene found a .40-caliber shell casing near where witnesses saw the argument happen, the affidavit stated. The bullet had gone through the driver's side door of Dantley's car and struck her in the torso.
Dantley's mother identified Stephens as her daughter's boyfriend and said the relationship was toxic with Stephens abusing her daughter, the affidavit stated. On at least one occasion, he reportedly pointed a firearm at Dantley and her friends.