Citadel Mall redevelopers, Charleston set 1-year clock to identify improvement projects

Charleston city leaders and the redevelopers of the Citadel Mall have a year to come up with a list of improvement projects to bring the area into the 21st century.

That work would be paid for and monitored by the redevelopers of Citadel Mall, which will be known as Epic Center when complete, and the city would later reimburse them, according to an agreement between the two.

Drainage in the areas of Dupont-Wappoo basin area — a flood-prone bowl of land where the mall sits — is the chief concern for several City Council members and Mayor John Tecklenburg. Walkability and affordable housing were ranked highly, too.

Better water runoff drainage is a common request from Charleston residents, whether it is on the peninsula or in West Ashley.

It's also on the mind of Charlie Freeman, a Dupont Road resident and business owner. He's lived on the two-lane road connecting Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Savannah Highway for seven years. It's where he runs his dog-boarding and training business, too.

Five or six years of hurricane flooding raised the creek behind him, overflowing at times. The creek also overflows on days of intense rainfall. He's replaced about $10,000 worth of flooring and furniture because of flood damage over the years, he estimates.

A study of the basin was completed last year, listing more than 10 drainage projects. City Planner Jacob Lindsey said the city and county are working to iron out at least four projects in the area of I-526 to address.

"The Citadel Mall site, as it transitions, is going to require new roadways and new drainage infrastructure immediately," Lindsey said. "We are also working with them to create affordable housing on the site in the first phase of construction. And it's also likely the site will need a parking deck, but the order and sequence of those investments are all yet to be determined."

Funding from redevelopment of that area would ease cost sharing for both the city and county, he said.

While the area surrounding his street is largely commercial, Dupont doesn’t have any sidewalks, another item Freeman thinks should be considered.

Councilmen Keith Waring, Peter Shahid and Ross Appel all said drainage should be a top priority. Waring said walkability is, too.

Citadel Mall and the nearly 2.8-mile stretch of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard was built during a time "walkability" wasn't a buzz word in planning and development, and it shows. While there are crosswalks and sidewalks stemming from major intersections, like Ashley River and Orleans roads, sidewalks fade to grass.

People attempting to cross the one-way road from Sam Rittenberg onto Orleans Road must stand in the grass and wait for traffic to calm before crossing the street.

Plans for the mall approved earlier this year allow for buildings along Orleans Road to reach five stories in some areas and nine stories in others. On other parts of the property, buildings were approved to reach up to 18 stories.

The plan approved earlier this year would transform and expand the roughly 1.3 million square feet of retail space to about 4 million square feet of mixed uses, including offices, medical facilities, meeting spaces, residences, restaurants and a world-class sports facility, Citadel Mall’s lead investor Richard Davis has said. Phone calls to Davis and mall management for this story were not returned.

That buildup, City Planner Jacob Lindsey said, would lead to demand for parking.

Shahid and Tecklenburg also said plans for affordable housing should be considered over the next year.

The plan also allows for up to 1,225 housing units, with 184 of those units identified as affordable or attainable housing units. Sixty units will be earmarked for tenants who make 60 percent of the area’s median income and the other 124 units will be for tenants making up to 120 percent of the area median income.

Tecklenburg said he'd like to see affordable housing expanded from the planned unit development proposal, either the length of time those units remain attainable or increase the number of units.

The city has paused the assessed value of about 425 acres, including the mall and most of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and deemed it a tax increment finance district by the city, Charleston County and the Charleston County School District.

The city has agreed to forgo collection of additional taxes the area garners as its value rises during the redevelopment until 2041. The county and school district agreed to not collect 55 percent of the additional tax revenue until 2036.

As the value of the property increases through redevelopment, the additional money will be put in a fund to go toward infrastructure projects, and ultimately, reimburse the Citadel Mall redevelopers.

The approximately 425 acres in the tax increment finance district is shaped oddly, including the area surrounding Citadel Mall, about 3 miles of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and the former Piggly Wiggly at the point of the Old Town Road intersection. About 61 percent of the area is commercial property.

In 2016, when the city declared the area blighted and set up the tax increment finance district, redevelopment was projected to cost about $130.8 million. Two years later, the area was assessed at about $18.2 million in taxes. When work is completed, the city expects the area's assessment to nearly triple.