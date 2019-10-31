The Department of Defense official who ordered Army Special Forces to storm Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound last week and kill him is a graduate of The Citadel.

Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie Jr., a 1979 alumnus of the Charleston-based military college, serves as the commander of United States Central Command, according to the Pentagon. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and promoted to four-star general on March 28.

At the Pentagon Wednesday, the general confirmed his involvement with the mission.

“I ordered the mission to commence from my headquarters in Tampa at around 9 o’clock a.m. eastern time on Saturday the 26th. Throughout the day I was in contact with the president and his national security team as they monitored from the White House," McKenzie said during his remarks.

McKenzie is from Birmingham, Alabama, and commissioned into the Marine Corps upon graduating and trained as an infantry officer, according to U.S. Central Command. He returned to his alma mater in May to give the graduation speech.

Baghdadi's death at the hands of Army Delta Force soldiers has been the subject of intense scrutiny after President Donald Trump after claiming in a speech on Sunday that the terrorist leader was a "coward" that went out "whimpering, screaming and crying."

McKenzie didn't confirm any of Trump's remarks but didn't pull punches against Baghdadi.

"He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground, so you can deduce what kind of person it is based on that activity. That would be my empirical observation of what he did," he said.

The Pentagon confirmed Baghdadi's through DNA testing and then his body was buried at sea.

Amid the flurry of headlines, America became obsessed with a photograph of a dog involved in the raid that was tweeted out by Trump. McKenzie provided more background on the pooch, calling him a "fine canine" that was a four-year veteran of the Army with more than 50 combat missions.

Trump, who initially did not reveal the dog's name, confirmed that it was Conan in a tweet. McKenzie said the dog was wounded by "live electrical wires" after Baghdadi detonated his bomb during the raid, but the four-legged soldier has since returned to service.