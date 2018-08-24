A longtime Citadel employee accused of sexually assaulting a former cadet has resigned.
Kenneth Boes' resignation came in effective Friday, said Col. John Dorrian, vice president of the military college's Office of Communications and Marketing.
"The Citadel will continue to cooperate fully with the State Law Enforcement Division and we encourage anyone who has knowledge of abuse related to this matter to contact SLED," Dorrian said, in a statement. "The Citadel’s outside investigator will also continue the college’s Title IX investigation of these allegations."
Boes, 56, faces one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and the transfer of beer or wine to someone under 21.
According to Dorrian, Boes served as a TAC officer. His position granted him access to cadets, which he was supposed to advise and coach as part of a leadership training program. He held the position for 16 years and also advised the men's golf club.
The assault allegations stem from incidents that were reported to have occurred between July 2017 and March 2018 while the victim attended The Citadel, according to an arrest affidavit.
Boes used his position of authority over the cadet to solicit non-consensual sexual favors from him, the affidavit states.