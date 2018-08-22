A longtime employee of The Citadel is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a former cadet, authorities said Wednesday.
Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday arrested Kenneth Gregory Boes, a TAC officer at the military college, on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and the transfer of beer or wine to someone under 21, according to Charleston County jail records.
The assault allegations stem from incidents that were reported to have occurred between July 2017 and March 2018 while the accused attended The Citadel, according to an arrest affidavit.
Boes, 56, was a TAC officer for the Fourth Battalion and November Company, where his role was to advise and coach cadets as part of a leadership training program. He held the position for 16 years. He also served as an adviser to the men's golf club, Dorrian said.
Authorities described Boes as a "mentor" to the cadet. Beginning in July 2017, Boes hosted the cadet at his on-campus residence where the two would drink alcohol and visit, the affidavit states.
The two would attend the on-campus gym where they worked out together. After leaving the gym on Sept. 29, 2017, Boes and the cadet stopped at Boes' office at which point he closed and locked the door behind them, according to the affidavit. Authorities said, at that point, Boes forcibly kissed the cadet.
Almost two months later, on the evening of Nov. 10, Boes invited the cadet to his residence for dinner where he furnished the underage cadet with multiple alcoholic beverages, authorities said. Boes then offered him two "unknown white pills" to the cadet that he claimed would prevent a hangover, according to the affidavit.
After the cadet took both pills, authorities said, he became light-headed and dizzy and blacked out. Boes performed unsolicited sexual acts on the cadet, according to the affidavit.
When the cadet awoke the next morning naked in Boes' bed, he asked his superior what happened the previous night, authorities said. According to the affidavit, Boes replied that it was a "Quid Pro Quo" exchange after he granted several administrative accommodations for the cadet at the college, which authorities said included having disciplinary actions reduced and being granted off-campus leave time.
Then for the remainder of the school year, Boes used his position of authority over the cadet to solicit non-consensual sexual favors from him, the affidavit states.
Citadel spokesman Col. John L. Dorrian said Boes' arrest followed a SLED investigation that began in May when the college received an allegation of sexual abuse involving Boes.
Once the abuse allegation came to light, Dorrian said Boes was reassigned to an office role and issued a no-contact order prohibiting interaction with cadets and students. He continued to work at the college until his arrest Wednesday, although The Citadel has initiated a Title IX investigation, which is being handled by an outside investigator.
Information about Boes' current employment status with The Citadel was not immediately available.
He remains jailed pending a bond hearing scheduled for 2 p.m.
Boes has no prior criminal record in South Carolina, according to SLED records.
"We're committed to providing a working and learning environment that maintains the highest possible standard of safety for our college community," Dorrian said.
In a statement, The Citadel encouraged anyone who has been victimized, who has witnessed or is aware of sexual abuse related to this matter to contact SLED.