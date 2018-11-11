A scholarship has been created at The Citadel in the name of Charlestonian Ralph H. Johnson, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for sacrificing his life to save other Marines in Vietnam.
The scholarship, administered by The Citadel Foundation, is for minority students from South Carolina who have a demonstrated financial need and a desire to pursue a STEM-focused degree.
Johnson enlisted in the Marine Corps in March 1967 at age 18. On March 5, 1968 he was manning an observation post when an enemy attack came in. A live hand grenade was tossed into the Marines' perimeter and Johnson yelled out to his fellow Marines before jumping on the device and absorbing the blast. He was killed instantly.
"The vision is that over the years, Ralph Johnson Scholars will not only improve their own lives but also make a substantial impact on the lives of others in our state, our nation and the world," the foundation said in announcing the scholarship to pursue a degree related to science, technology, engineering and math.
The group is seeking donations to the PFC Ralph Johnson MOH Scholarship.
The website, https://foundation.citadel.edu/ralphjohnsonscholarship, includes a video on Johnson.
The scholarship was established in coordination with the commissioning of the Navy destroyer Ralph Johnson, which joined the Navy’s fleet in a ceremony in Charleston earlier this year.
For more information, contact Jayne Martinko of The Citadel Foundation at (843) 953-9078.