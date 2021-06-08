Citadel begins demolishing historic Capers Hall and will construct a new academic building

The Citadel started demolishing its largest and most historic academic buildings on campus to make space for a new, updated space to be used by cadets in 2023.

Capers Hall was built in 1949 and has housed classrooms and offices for the English, history and political science departments for generations of Citadel students. But on June 8, a demolition crane began to poke holes in the walls and rip plaster from the fortress-like white building, slowly removing it from campus one chunk at a time.

Demolition will continue through the summer.

Citadel officials plan to build a 107,700-square-foot replacement in two years which will house classrooms, a 250-seat performing arts auditorium, an art gallery and a computer lab for the school's Center for Cyber, Intelligence and Security Studies.

The project carries a $67 million price tag. About $15 million of that will be provided by the S.C. General Assembly, with the rest coming from The Citadel Foundation. The Legislature also had to approve the renovation.

Jeff Lamberson, vice president for The Citadel's Office of Facilities and Engineering, said the seven- decade-old academic building lacked a lot of modern amenities needed for students and teachers. While he's sad to see some of the campus history disappear, he said he's eager for the school to provide more modern space.

"The classrooms will be much bigger and more flexible in nature," Lamberson said. "You will be able to move around the furniture and you'll have all types of audio and visual computer aids for students."

Some historic elements from the old version will be repurposed for the new building.

Concrete, masonry and stucco from demolition will be hauled off-site, crushed and recycled into the new building's site foundation and parking area. And the distinctive iron-frame light fixtures will be used in the new offering.

The Citadel originally sought approval from the state to do extensive renovations at Capers Hall but opted for a total rebuild after conducting a structural evaluation in 2014. Rather than spend an estimated $7 million to $8 million reinforcing those walls to meet modern international building codes, the school decided to start from scratch.

The construction of a new academic space puts a slight burden on faculty members for the upcoming school year.

Brian Jones, dean for The Citadel's School of Humanities and Social Sciences, said some classrooms will relocate to the library, other campus buildings and even mobile trailers while the renovation is taking place.

"We've already transitioned the faculty, and they're already up and running in their new spaces," Jones said.

Capers Hall was named for two brothers, Confederate Brig. Gen. Ellison Capers and Maj. Francis W. Capers, who was superintendent of The Citadel from 1853 to 1859.

The demolition comes amid a nationwide reckoning of Confederate imagery in public spaces and in the U.S. military. Retired Marine Corps Gen. Glenn M. Walters, president of The Citadel, said in a memo last year he was "establishing a committee to further study historical figures for whom structures are named."

The committee's progress on researching and identifying buildings was sidelined by COVID-19, but they will resume their duties in the fall.

Presently, there are no plans to change the name of the hall when it is rebuilt.