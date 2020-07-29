Citadel alumni group calls for removal of Confederate flag displayed in campus chapel

A group of Citadel alumni are calling for the removal of a Confederate flag displayed at a chapel on campus.

The Citadel Alumni for Change, a group of around 20 graduates from the Charleston college, issued a statement Wednesday saying the school should "demonstrate true principled leadership and immediately take steps towards the removal of the Confederate Flag.”

Criticism from the group comes after 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe sent a letter to the school's president reiterating the long held belief that the display of a Confederate naval flag in Summerall Chapel is protected by the state's Heritage Act is wrong.

“We stand in agreement with the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s legal opinion,” said Stone Goethe, a spokesperson for the Citadel Alumni for Change. “The flag is a clear contradiction to our institution’s core values of ‘Honor, Duty, Respect.’ There is no reason for our school to blindly follow a law or be complacent especially if it brings discredit to our mission."

The flag was gifted to the college in 1939. The Citadel Yacht Club received the banner from a sponsor and donated it to the chapel, where today it hangs alongside dozens of other U.S. state and territorial flags.

While the flag has been brought up again amid a national conversation on racism and social justice in the wake of recent deaths of African Americans at the hands of police, it has been the center of controversy for quite some time on campus.

A security camera was installed inside the chapel in 2016 after a Citadel graduate and flag opponent was arrested in front of the building after demanding then-school President Lt. Gen. John Rosa “come see me and take it down now,” according to The Post and Courier archives.

The flag also disappeared briefly in 2013 when a school chaplain thought he had the authority to take it away. The school’s Board of Visitors eventually voted 9-3 to remove the flag.

But a 2014 legal opinion from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said that as an honor display — even a donated one — it was protected by the Heritage Act, the all-encompassing 2000 legislation giving legislators control of most historic and military monuments in the state.

Pascoe, at odds with Wilson, said it doesn't apply.

“The Citadel’s reliance on this flawed, nonbinding opinion as an excuse to permit the flag to remain is contrary to the values for which our school stands,” Pascoe, a 1989 graduate, wrote Citadel President Glenn Walters.

Wilson told The Post and Courier last week that “anyone who disagrees with any of our advisory opinions is free to go to a court of law and ask for a binding ruling by a judge" and added "there’s a case before the state Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the Heritage Act.”

In response to Pascoe’s recent letter, The Citadel said it must adhere to the rule of law.

“While Citadel officials certainly respect other opinions, it is our duty to implement opinions from the South Carolina Attorney General,” spokesman John Dorrian said. “Citadel leaders cannot require our cadets to follow all of the rigorous rules and regulations inherent in cadet life, but also pick and choose which laws we will follow and which we will not.”

Earlier this month, The Citadel removed the Mississippi State Flag from the chapel. The Magnolia State's lawmakers voted June 28 to permanently retire the state’s Confederate-themed flag; The Citadel followed soon after.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.