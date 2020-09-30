Citadel accreditation being investigated after abrupt resignation of board chairman

The Citadel's accreditors have launched an investigation into the school, citing concerns of possible political influence in the wake of the board chair's abrupt resignation three weeks ago.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools has opened an accreditation inquiry into the state's military college that centers around the treatment of the school's former board chairman, Fred Price Jr.

Price resigned Sept. 9 after coming under fire over a controversial new policy to reassign most sophomore students to a different company than they were in during their freshman year.

Advocates for the policy said it was a measure to curb hazing and boost cadet leadership opportunities.

The shift had been met with some criticism, including from state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Murrells Inlet Republican and Citadel graduate. He argued it was an unnecessary break from a long-held tradition and will jeopardize the close-knit bond students form during their grueling freshman year.

Goldfinch had threatened legislative action that would essentially have forced Price from his post if he didn't voluntarily step down.

In a letter to the Board of Visitors, Goldfinch accused Price of not properly conveying alumni displeasure of the so-called "sophomore shuffle."

He demanded Price give up his role as chairman, going so far as to even write a resignation letter for him to sign.

Price refused to sign the letter but announced his resignation at a state legislative screening panel in early September.

He was running for the position unopposed and had already received prior approval from the same panel earlier this year.

As a result of the accreditation investigation, school leaders must provide a report that explains and documents how the school is still in compliance with certain standards under review. Issues include standards related to its governing board characteristics, board member dismissal protocol and external influence.

It also must address the board's self-evaluation and whether the college provides a safe campus environment.

Citadel President Glenn Walters must complete and submit the school's report by Oct. 30.

Officials responded to the probe by noting the review was sparked by the conduct of someone outside the administration.

"I am certain Gen. Walters will respond appropriately; however, it is troubling that conduct by individuals separate from the institution place the administration in the awkward position of having to respond to such an inquiry," interim Chairman Myron Harrington said in a statement.

The board will "continue performing our duties as outlined in our commitment to ethics, with intent to preserve and enhance the standards and reputation of our college," Harrington wrote.

Harrington invited the Association of Governing Bodies to provide a presentation on governance best practices during the board's October meeting.

Citadel Provost Sally Selden discussed the investigation with board members during a meeting Wednesday.

Selden said she is not concerned with the school's ability to meet the standards under scrutiny because the board "hasn't taken any action response in response to Sen. Goldfinch's pressure for Col. Price to resign."

Loss of accreditation means schools cannot offer student federal financial aid.

"It would be extremely serious for us to lose our regional accreditation," Selden said. "It would be devastating to the institution, quite frankly."

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools opened a similar review process last year that centered on Gov. Henry McMaster’s role in pushing to hire the new University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen.

Accreditors will interview university leadership in a week to determine whether the school needs further investigation.

It's likely that The Citadel will receive a response to their report when the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges meets next in December.