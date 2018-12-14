Pastor Paul Rienzo of Crosstowne Church in outer West Ashley thought he'd spend Friday preparing for the evening's annual Christmas celebration honoring the church's volunteers.
Instead, volunteers helped him move furniture out of the sanctuary on Bees Ferry Road all morning as Church Creek spilled over its banks and edged into the church's parking lot.
If another inch and a half of rain falls in the area, the church building is likely to flood for the fourth time since 2015, according to a stormwater engineer hired by the church.
"We have our engineer we have hired that can forecast when we will flood. We’ve got it down to that much of a science," Rienzo said.
The Charleston area was placed under a flash flood warning early Friday, and Church Creek reached its flood stage of 6.5 feet around 9:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
After Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Tropical Storm Irma in 2017, the floodwaters inside Crosstowne Church were up to Rienzo's thighs. Since then, the pastor has been determined to get to the root of the area's problems.
He said they've been looking at the conditions that cause flooding in that part of the drainage basin, which is one of the worst flooding spots in the Lowcountry.
He said the research confirms that Church Creek can't handle how much stormwater runoff feeds into it from the massive cluster of subdivisions, roads and businesses surrounding it. Friday morning's flooding is another example, given that the creek began to rise well before high tide.
"What happens in Church Creek is purely a storm drainage issue," he said. "This is ridiculous. This is just one evening’s worth of rain. And we’re about to flood?"
With the knowledge of past flood damages in the church, Rienzo said he knows where the high points are, which is where they've relocated furniture and electronics.
But if it does flood, the damages will still be disruptive and costly, as they always are.
Not only will the church have to cancel the large event in the evening, which involved caterers and other vendors, it will probably cancel Sunday's regular services.
If the water gets into the drywall and repairs are needed again, it's possible the rest of the Christmas season at the church will be ruined as well.
"This really is a bad time to hit us," he said.
The 2.4 inches of rainfall recorded downtown Friday broke the daily record set in 1977, according to the National Weather Service. Another daily record was broken at the Charleston International Airport. There have not been any records reported yet for other areas.
Downtown Charleston has received 2.40 inches of rain so far today as of 10:30 AM. This breaks the old daily record of 1.17 inches from 1977. #chswx #scwx— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) December 14, 2018
The city of Charleston's recent study of the Church Creek basin, conducted by outside engineering firm Weston & Sampson, found many of the basin's flooding woes have been caused by development. Most subdivisions such as Shadowmoss and Hickory Farms were designed drain runoff into Church Creek, which is only a 10-foot-wide channel.
Plus, developments have been built along its floodplains, so when it inevitably floods, the land that used to absorb the excess water is now dominated by pavement and buildings on top of hard-packed fill dirt.
Bob Horner, the lead engineer with Weston & Sampson who led the latest Church Creek study, said one of the biggest mistakes was that the city never regulated how developers used fill-dirt in floodplains.
Those rules were changed when the city lifted the building moratorium in the Church Creek basin this year. Now, if developers use fill, they have to dig and leave holes on the land so it doesn’t lose its overall capacity to hold water. They also will have to use certain materials so water can soak into the soil.
But the infrastructure the report called for, such as a pumping system to get water to the Ashley River quicker, will cost at least $44 million. The city has begun some of the smaller-scale work, but the problems in Church Creek will likely persist until the larger equipment can bring some relief.
Charleston County and the city of Charleston recently created a tax-increment financing district in the basin to shore up the funds needed.