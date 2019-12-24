More heavy rain inundated the Charleston area Monday night, leading to significant flooding on the peninsula early Tuesday.

It was the second day in a row of tidal flooding.

Traffic levels were low due to the holiday week, but many drivers faced impassable roads because of flooding or debris torn down by high winds and rain.

National Weather Service officials said Wednesday morning's tide could also present flooding issues for early Christmas Day.

By 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, tide levels in Charleston Harbor were at 8.06 feet and rising, the Weather Service said. By 9 a.m., tide levels had decreased to 6.15 feet and flooding had started to abate. Minor flooding begins at 7 feet, while major flooding begins at 8 feet.

Monday's tide levels peaked at 7.64 feet.

Charleston received 4.5 inches of rain in the 48 hours leading up to Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. Monday alone saw 3.62 inches, a daily record.

Charleston police reported flood waters on the peninsula were receding slowly by 9:15 a.m., with the Crosstown, formally the Septima P. Clark Parkway, opening up to traffic.

The Crosstown experienced serious flooding, becoming impassable in both directions for much of the morning commute. That was just one of many closures of the morning.

Current road closures can be found on the city's GIS map.

Mount Pleasant also saw flooding, with many drivers reporting debris on the road. Long Point Road was closed between Needlerush Parkway and Parkway Drive for more than an hour. It had reopened by 9:15 a.m.

Around 8:10 a.m., police said a live power line was down on Bowman Road and Chuck Dawley Boulevard. It also opened up about an hour later.

Charleston County was under a coastal flood warning until 9 a.m., with saltwater flooding inundating several roads.