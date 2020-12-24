Christmas during COVID: Charleston-area churches aim to worship safely during holidays

The Christmas story comes to life at Northbridge Baptist.

For the past five years, hundreds have regularly attended the church's live nativity event, where dozens of actors and many animals depict the story of Jesus' birth.

After the coronavirus forced the church to consider whether it should move forward with the program this year, the West Ashley house of worship decided it could safely accommodate guests at the outdoor experience.

The church also believed people needed to hear the Christmas message of hope, given that the year has been riddled with tragedy.

“Now, more than ever, that’s needed," said Pastor Joe Warring. "So many people are stressed out.”

The Christmas holiday season is one of the most exciting times of the year for churches, which normally celebrate the birth of Jesus with packed pews for services on Sundays, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Massive choirs and bands host Christmas concerts. Youths, dressed in homemade costumes, act out the nativity story. Preachers, many feeding off the vocal feedback of congregants, offer inspiring sermons.

Holiday festivities also enable churches to extend their reach, connecting them with their communities and reengaging members who haven't been to church in a while.

But sanctuaries are a bit more quiet this year.

The holiday spirit among people of faith seems slightly somber and not as jovial as the increased spread of COVID-19 keeps closed the doors of dozens of houses of worship across the Lowcountry.

Other religious institutions are grappling with how to safely host in-person gatherings.

Many of the churches where doors remain closed cite concerns about the virus' impact on the most vulnerable populations, such as African Americans and elderly residents. Minorities and older people have been disproportionately harmed by the disease.

Those houses of worship are relying on web resources, posting prerecorded worship services online. They are also taking their ministries outside the walls of the church as a way to keep people connected and engaged while also promoting safe practices.

Christians have delivered Christmas goodies to people at their homes and in cars at drive-thrus, used church property to create an Advent prayer walk that's accessed virtually, and sung Christmas carols outside the houses of sick members.

Some of these believers see their acts of calling off in-person gatherings as a form of ministry as they feel it prioritizes people's well-being.

Several other religious institutions, like Northbridge, say in-person fellowship is too critical to forego, especially at the close of a year that's been a challenge for many.

Those congregations are choosing blended formats that include options for physical attendance and online services, in addition to other outdoor, socially distanced activities.

No matter their approach, most churches appear to agree on one thing: People need reminders of hope and peace in a world dealing with so much death and despair.

Keeping the flock together

Many churches have been holding indoor gatherings amid the pandemic and plan to do so throughout the rest of the year.

This occurs around a time when daily cases in South Carolina have surpassed 3,000 and experts warn of a spike that could come two weeks after the holidays. But it's also during a moment when vaccines doses have been issued in South Carolina.

Northbridge shut down physical gatherings for two months earlier this year when the pandemic began its spread. It reenacted in-person services with masks and social distancing, before shutting back down in July as the number of COVID-19 cases rose.

Worship at the West Ashley church resumed in August, using what Warring describes as the "restaurant model." Parishioners wear masks when they are walking around, but are not required to wear them while seated. The church, which has a sanctuary that seats roughly 220 people, is hosting 50 percent of its maximum capacity, Warring said.

The church also has "safe rooms" where everyone is required to wear face coverings while watching service virtually.

“It allows folks of high risk to come on campus, but sit in an environment where they are more comfortable," Warring said.

The pastor, who noted that many older members have opted to watch services online, said Northbridge's Christmas Eve service took registrations to keep watch on attendance numbers.

Warring said one of the greatest damages of COVID is that it forced people into isolation. The Bible encourages members of the faith to come together, he said.

"When you get separated from people, you get weak," Warring said. “The sheep have to stay together.”

That sentiment was echoed by the Rev. Colin Kerr. Parkside Church planned an outdoor Christmas Eve worship service at Hampton Park until the weather forced it online.

On a typical Sunday, Parkside has been operating at 20 percent capacity in the sanctuary with a registration system, mandatory masks, temperature checks at the door, and contact tracing.

"If we believe communal worship is essential to our mental and spiritual health, I think it is up to the local church to provide for that need while being very transparent and intentional to mitigate every risk as much as possible," Kerr said. "That will allow people to make the most informed decisions about how to exercise their spirituality in this time."

'God is not dead'

Other houses of worship have opted to keep their buildings' doors shuttered, while finding other ways to do ministry.

Circular Congregational Church created an Advent prayer walk on the historic property. Walkers scan QR codes, giving them access to virtual prayers, meditations and songs.

The church is considering a similar event for Lent, or on a more regular basis to tell Circular's history, said the Rev. Jeremy Rutledge.

“I think it’ll become something that's available most of the time," Rutledge said.

Rutledge has been especially cautious during the pandemic. The pastor has a lung disease that makes COVID, for him, particularly dangerous.

When the virus began its spread in South Carolina in March, the minister began thinking of members who are also vulnerable to the pandemic. The church has held services online since then, and will do so throughout the holidays.

"There’s also a sense that the community in our congregation is vulnerable and we don't want to harm anybody," Rutledge said. "[Streaming services] from home so we don't spread the virus is a way of saying 'peace on Earth.' We’re trying to look at it that way.”

Others have taken similar steps. AME Churches across South Carolina conducted drive-throughs at different locations across the state. Spiritual leaders handed out holiday goodies to members who pulled up in cars. Members with Friendship AME Church in Mount Pleasant sang songs outside the homes of sick parishioners.

Two Rivers Church delivered 100 holiday packages to members' homes. The gifts included candles for people to hold while singing Silent Night together during the online service.

Many churches have continued suspension of in-person gatherings mainly out of concern for populations most vulnerable to the deadly pandemic.

Two Rivers recognizes that African Americans are being disproportionately impacted by the deadly disease, said Pastor Wendy Hudson, and the church wants to uplift marginalized communities.

Morris Street Baptist, a historic African American congregation downtown, won't resume physical gatherings until the coronavirus curve begins to flatten, said the Rev. Leonard Griffin. Until then, the church will operate virtually, which includes this year's watch night service.

The watch night tradition stems from the 18th century, when African Americans anticipated on New Year's Eve in 1862 the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation, which went into effect Jan. 1, 1863.

Griffin will look to emphasize this New Year's Eve how Black people will be able to get through the pandemic, recalling how how they moved through other struggles, like slavery and the civil rights era.

"God is not dead," Griffin said. "We can still maintain our hope even though we’re dealing with horrific situations.”

Making space for sadness

Circular also recognizes Christmas isn't a joyful occasion for many, especially those this year who've lost loved ones.

The church's Blue Christmas service is an annual tradition held on the night of the winter solstice, when members come together and grieve.

The service, held online this year, was particularly important due to the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, Rutledge said.

“I think the weight of the loss and the sadness is much heavier this year," he said.

The virtual service showed Sara Rutledge, the minister's wife, attaching a blue paper ornament to a tiny tree. The action symbolized an effort to make space for sadness, and connect with others who are feeling blue during the holidays.