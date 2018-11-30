Police arrested a Stall High School chorus director Thursday on a charge of sexual battery with a student.
Joshua Paul Radecke, 41, of Bourne Crossing in Mount Pleasant, had been working for Charleston County Schools for six years at the time of his arrest, according to a district spokesman. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The father of an 18-year-old former student contacted administrators at the North Charleston school on Sept. 27 alleging that Radecke had been having inappropriate relations with his daughter. He said the relationship began in April and ended that day.
The school district placed Radecke on leave after learning of the allegation, according to a district spokesman. A school administrator contacted North Charleston police Sept. 28, according to a police incident report.
Following an investigation, officers arrested Radecke at the Charleston County School District office Thursday. He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center and charged with sexual battery with a student.
South Carolina law sets different penalties for sexual battery with a student, depending on the circumstances.
If the teacher has "direct supervisory authority" over an 18-year-old student, the teacher may be charged with a felony and imprisoned for up to five years.
If a teacher has sex with an 18-year-old student but "aggravated coercion or aggravated force is not used," then the charge is a misdemeanor that carries up to a $500 fine or 30-day prison sentence.
It was unclear from the police incident report which charge would apply.
Radecke was given a $20,000 bond and a no-contact order with the girl.