Berkeley County deputies arrested two adults Wednesday after several children were discovered living in "horrific conditions" at a home in the Berkeley Commons area.
An inspector with a property management company alerted deputies to a situation at 122 Patriot Lane, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker, a spokesman for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home in the afternoon, finding five children inside rooms locked with deadbolts and "living in squalor."
Seven children were turned over to authorities, Baker said. All were between one and five years old.
Deputies arrested the two adults and determined they were the parents of some of the children, he said. Investigators are working to determine the rest of the relationships.
Charges are pending, although Baker expected the adults to face charges related to unlawful conduct toward children.
Lindsay Aggen, a resident of the neighborhood, said she and other neighbors were shocked by what they heard.
"(It) makes me sick, honestly," Aggen said. "I feel bad that all of this was happening and nobody knew until now. ... I have never seen a kid in or outside of this home. There's always construction-looking vehicles parked there and every trash day (Wednesdays) there's an abundance of trash out front. I honestly thought the home was being flipped/renovated."
The residents kept to themselves, she said. On most days around 6:30 a.m., there was usually movement or someone leaving the home but neighbors did not think anything of it until news of the arrests spread.
The home is across the street from a school bus stop, Aggen said, adding that they are petitioning school officials to change the stop's location after they heard about what happened in the home.
"I'm glad every parent is present at time of pick-up and drop-off in case anything ever happened," she said. "I always come prepared for protection if needed ... but this is sickening."
Sara Coello contributed to this report.