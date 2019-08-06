A 13-year-old girl is dead after Colleton County authorities said she was left in a vehicle, and two people have been charged in connection with her death, including a county school district employee.
Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to a residence, 16685 Low Country Highway, shortly before 4 p.m. for a report of an unattended child in a car. A cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.
Little is known about the circumstances surrounding the child's death, though authorities said Rita Pangalangan, who works for the district, and Larry King have been charged. Both Pangalangan and King, whose exact charges have not been released by authorities, are expected to have bond hearings Tuesday afternoon. Their relationship to the child is not known.
Pangalangan has been placed on paid administrative leave, said Sean Gruber, a spokesman for Colleton County schools.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue Director Barry McRoy said that, when officials arrived, a family member had taken the girl out of the vehicle and laid her on the ground. The 13-year-old has not been publicly identified and was pronounced dead at the scene. McRoy estimated the teen may have been in the vehicle for upwards of two hours.
Temperatures in the area on Monday, between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m., reached as high as 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The State Law Enforcement Division's Child Fatality and Crime Scene units are assisting in the investigation.