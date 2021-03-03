Chick-fil-A employee who directed Mt. Pleasant COVID-19 vaccine line gets award

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jerry Walkowiak, the fast-food drive-thru guru who helped reduce motorists' wait time in a COVID-19 vaccine line from an hour to just about 15 minutes, has received one of the top honors given by the service organization with whom he volunteered.

Walkowiak, the Mount Pleasant Chick-fil-A operating partner, was summoned in late January by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie for his experience moving cars quickly through the restaurant's drive-thru line.

He was presented the Paul Harris Award at a ceremony March 3. Named after Rotary International's founder, the award acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.

The Daniel Island Rotary Club made a donation in Walkowiak's honor for his service, which garnered attention from news outlets across the country after Haynie tweeted a video of him in action along with the caption, “When you need help, call the pros."

Walkowiak was presented with the award at the Daniel Island Rotary Club's weekly meeting.

"The award is for those who have shown outstanding community service," Angela Drake, the Rotary Club's president, said. "Jerry's good spirit and commitment to the community was inspiring to us all."

Drake volunteered with Walkowiak at the vaccine drive-thru line in the Mount Pleasant Seacoast Church parking lot on Jan. 22. Close to 1,500 people came out for vaccines, and the Rotary Club provided 26 volunteers, Drake said.

Before Walkowiak's arrival, a computer glitch and snarl in the registration process had the line backed up and vaccine recipients frustrated. Walkowiak found the snafu and stationed more volunteers in that location, in addition to handing out paperwork himself.

"There was around a quarter-mile backlog where no cars were getting through," Walkowiak said. "I saw that the pinch point was where just one very wonderful nurse was standing out in the rain and giving all this paperwork out to cars. I knew she needed help."

He said Chick-fil-A drive-thru line training includes identifying any delays in service and giving people multiple touchpoints so they know they're not being forgotten. He applied those tactics and the outcome was a success.

"It's about more than just the chicken but about the people we serve the chicken to," Walkowiak said. "I saw the opportunity to help some of the people in our community that we serve every day."

The inaugural Mount Pleasant operation was organized by East Cooper Medical Center CEO Patrick Downes with assistance from Roper Hospital, Medical University of South Carolina and the town of Mount Pleasant.

"The coordination was a learning experience," said Drake, who has since volunteered for the Seacoast group's second dose and for a similar operation in Florence. "That was our trial run. What Jerry identified was something that has really helped us moving forward."

Among other Paul Harris Award recipients are former President Jimmy Carter; Apollo 8 command module pilot James Lovell; polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk; and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The number of Paul Harris Fellows reached the 1 million in 2006. Walkowiak is the latest.