A federal grand jury indicted Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood and two ranking deputies Wednesday on charges they used excessive force in the arrest of a man live-streaming a traffic wreck and then conspired to cover it up.
"It is paramount that law enforcement maintain the trust of the public which it serves,” said Jody Norris, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI. “These charges are a reminder that nobody is above the law."
The indictments stem from an incident Nov. 20, 2018, when a 26-year-old man named Kevin Simpson live-streamed emergency vehicles responding to a traffic wreck outside his home.
Underwood can be seen on the video ordering Simpson to get on his porch. Simpson complied but then yelled "manhunt." Underwood grabbed Simpson and placed him under arrest, the indictments charged. Deputy Lt. Johnny Neal is alleged to have wrestled Simpson to the ground, injuring Simpson's head and elbow. In previous interviews, Simpson told The Post and Courier he tossed his phone aside.
Deputies hauled Simpson away on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The indictments allege that when Underwood and Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse learned that Simpson live-streamed the video, they drew up a search warrant to search Simpson's home, saying one of their radios was missing. They found the cell phone and illegally confiscated it. The indictments said that Underwood then tampered with the phone to destroy or "impair its integrity or availability" in a federal investigation.
One count also alleges that Neal and Sprouse concocted a bogus police report saying Simpson used profane language toward them. Other counts say Underwood and Sprouse lied to the FBI when asked about the incident.
“Those who swear to protect and uphold the law, while at the same time using their positions of power to hide their own violations of the law, will be held accountable," U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a statement announcing the 8-count indictment.
Simpson said Wednesday night he "knew something was wrong with the system. It's time for a stop." He referred other questions to his attorney, Everett Stubbs III, who said "we feel confident that the wheels of justice will continue to turn for Mr. Simpson and his family.”
Underwood’s attorney, Stanley Myers, said he had no immediate comment on the allegations. “I would hope folks at least keep an open mind and understand that there are always two sides to every story.”
It marks the 13th time in a decade that a South Carolina county has seen its sheriff accused of breaking laws they were sworn to uphold.
The Post and Courier was the first to report the Simpson incident.
Underwood also was highlighted in a recent Post and Courier investigation that exposed numerous cases of questionable spending: Underwood and his chief deputy, Robert Sprouse, flew first class in 2017 to a sheriff’s conference in Reno, Nev., and then hired a $353 chauffeur to take them to and from the airport, a roughly two-mile trip to the hotel.
Underwood also upgraded his room for $100 a night, later telling the newspaper that he did this because he didn’t want his feet to dangle off the queen-sized mattress.
Underwood flew first-class to other conferences, including ones in New Orleans and Washington, D.C., explaining that he needed the extra room because he has a medical condition and is 6-foot-4.
When confronted about the first-class tickets, Underwood and Sprouse said no tax dollars were spent on those trips. However, documents show money came from the department’s narcotics fund, which is public money. A day after the newspaper asked about the Reno trip, Underwood and Sprouse each wrote $1,311 checks to the department for their wives’ trips.
As with other sheriffs across South Carolina, Underwood’s department controls pots of cash filled with a variety of sources, including fees, grants, seized assets and county, state and federal money.
Chester County is in an area of rolling hills and pines one hour north of Columbia. It’s one of the poorest counties in South Carolina. About 20 percent of its 32,000 residents live in poverty. Crime has long been a problem, and many in the area greeted Underwood’s election in 2012 as a hopeful new chapter.
He came in with solid credentials. At SLED, he’d developed a reputation as an aggressive fugitive hunter. A democrat, he ran as a write-in candidate and was the first to win a major elective position in South Carolina since Strom Thurmond won a senate seat in the late 1950s. Underwood was the first black sheriff in Chester County’s history.
He earned high marks from some constituents for investigating gangs, telling county officials in 2014 that gang leaders had put a bounty on his head. But his tenure also was marked by conflict and scandal.
In 2014, a female deputy filed a lawsuit alleging that he used his position as sheriff to force her to have sex, allegations he denied. The case went to trial in 2015, and the jury sided with Underwood. That year, the S.C. Sheriff’s Association voted Underwood sheriff of the year.
Underwood’s election soon split the county, with supporters quick to rally to his defense. One of his biggest cheerleaders was state Sen. Mike Fanning, a Democrat from neighboring Fairfield County.
In social media posts, Fanning and Underwood can be seen together at numerous events, including Christmas parties held in a large barn by Underwood’s home. After federal and state agents raided the department, Fanning wrote on Facebook that Underwood had gone "above and beyond what is required of him" as a law enforcement officer. "Unfortunately, we live in a time where people are so quick to judge someone without hearing all sides. This is a very scary time in America, where people have to prove their innocence because they are persecuted even before being afforded the opportunity to defend themselves."
"This is the time to stand behind the man who would lay down is life for us all."
This is the time to stand behind the man you voted for. This is the time to stand behind the Sheriff who, has fought an uphill battle, even before he was elected and this is apparently a continuation of that."
The barn itself became a source of speculation. Deputies could be seen working on the property. In a statement in March, Underwood acknowledged that deputies worked on the barn but did so on their own time. But former deputies told The Post and Courier that they worked on public time to spruce up the property. One said the narcotics squad was called off drug surveillance operations.
“I’d get a phone call saying, ‘Hey man, we have to head over to the boss’s. I was on the clock at the time.” The former deputy requested anonymity because he feared his family would be harassed.
In some quarters of Chester County, Underwood’s ascension created a climate of fear. In its investigation , The Post and Courier interviewed more than 20 residents. Many spoke on the condition that their names not be revealed because they feared retaliation. Others had taken to social media to publicly air their concerns.
Among them is Jackie Kyles, a former volunteer at the county animal shelter, which is run by the sheriff’s department. Kyles said she’s been pushing hard to expose what she said is mismanagement at the shelter. She said she knows many people who are too scared to challenge the sheriff. She said her husband escorts her on nighttime trips through Chester County as a precaution.