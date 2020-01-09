A South Carolina grand jury indicted suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood and two ranking deputies on new corruption and misconduct charges.

A 14-count indictment alleged that Underwood directed deputies to work on his barn, used public money to fly his wife to Nevada for a conference, and siphoned money from jail accounts for his personal use.

The indictments said Underwood also changed public documents to cover up his malfeasance.

Creighton Waters, a senior prosecutor with the S.C. Attorney General's Office, outlined the charges Thursday in a bond hearing before before Circuit Judge DeAndrea Benjamin.

Benjamin released Underwood on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Behind Underwood during the hearing was his wife, Angel, Chester County's chief magistrate. She's also come under fire for failing to excuse herself from sheriff-related cases, a failure that prompted the state Supreme Court to suspend her for a year.

The new charges come after a federal grand jury last year indicted Underwood on similar charges that he misused public money and lied to cover up a case of excessive force. A trial on those charges is set for April.

Some of the South Carolina grand jury's findings were revealed earlier this year in The Post and Courier's "Above the Law" investigation.

Among the newspaper’s discoveries: Underwood and chief deputy Robert Sprouse flew first-class in 2017 to a sheriffs conference in Reno, Nevada. They took their wives, charging $5,627. When they landed, they hired a $353 chauffeur to take them to and from the airport, a roughly 2-mile trip.

They stayed in the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, which according to the hotel’s website, is “a AAA Four Diamond resort surrounded by sweeping views of the majestic Sierra Nevada.” There, Underwood upgraded his room for an extra $100 a night, adding $600 to his travel tab.

When confronted with the expense in March, Underwood told the newspaper he upgraded the room to a king size bed so his feet wouldn't hang off the mattress.

The newspaper's report also detailed how Underwood flew first-class to conferences in Washington, D.C., and New Orleans. Underwood told the newspaper then that he flew first class because he was 6-foot 4 inches tall.

Thursday's hearing came one day after Florence County Sheriff Kenneth Boone pleaded guilty to embezzlement and misconduct charges. Boone received a 5-year probationary sentence.

All told, 14 South Carolina sheriffs have been accused of breaking laws they were sworn to uphold. The newspaper's "Above the Law” reported that state lawmakers have done nothing to stop this parade of scandals.

The indictments against Underwood, Sprouse and Lt. Johnny Neal painted a portrait of abuse.

The indictments described how Underwood directed deputies to work on his barn while on duty, and that this constituted free labor. The indictments noted how Underwood and Neal flew to Reno, Nevada, for a sheriffs' conference, taking their wives along on the public dime.

The indictments also said that Underwood routed money for off-duty police security work through the Chester County jail accounts to avoid taxes and oversight.

Other indictments charged Sprouse and Neal with conspiring to help Underwood's actions.

Judge Benjamin also released Sprouse and Neal on $25,000 personal recognizance bonds.

This story is developing. Check back soon for updates.

+5 SC sheriffs earn 2019 Newsmaker of the Year for scandalous behavior South Carolina has had a parade of sheriffs caught up in scandals in recent years. A Post and Courier investigation earlier this year found more misconduct. Published in March, “Above the Law,” showed that one in four of South Carolina's 46 counties in the past decade had seen their sheriffs accused of breaking laws they swore to uphold. By the end of 2019, three more sheriffs had been indicted and removed from office.