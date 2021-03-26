Charleston's weather records are second-longest globally, meteorological group reports

Charleston has the second-longest record of weather observations worldwide, a top meteorology group has determined.

The World Meteorological Organization recently named the downtown Charleston weather station a "centennial observing station" — a designation for locations with long weather records that has only been given to eight locations in the United States.

But in doing so, the WMO also determined that the historical record of systematic observations in Charleston is the longest-running in the United States, and globally is bested only by a location in Beijing, where records began in 1724.

"It is exciting to see Charleston recognized for its longevity of weather observations, adding to the city’s rich history," said Michael Emlaw, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

Informal observations began in the city back in 1738 with John Lining, a physician who wanted to know if the Lowcountry's weather was affecting yellow fever outbreaks.

According to a history of Charleston's weather observations that was compiled in 2005, Lining used a thermometer, rain gauge, barometer and a hygroscope, which is used to measure humidity. He took observations until 1753, from his home at the corner of Broad and King streets.

Lining's record is known because he sent letters with monthly high and low temperature averages to the Royal Society of London, said Cary Mock, a University of South Carolina professor who researches historical weather. Lining's daily recordings have not been found.

After Lining stopped his measurements, a succession of other entities recorded weather observations, including his protégé, a local medical society and a newspaper. There's a gap in the records between 1761 and 1784, but that's not uncommon for records from that century, Mock said.

"Beijing probably has gaps, too, actually," he said.

One mystery, however, is why Lining did not report much on a 1752 hurricane that Mock has researched. The cyclone hit the city more directly than 1989's Hurricane Hugo did, and was likely stronger, approaching Category 5 wind speeds, Mock said. The surge would have reached Lining's home at 106 Broad St.

Mock said it's possible that notes on the storm are in the missing daily records.

Today, measurements for temperature, windspeed, rainfall and humidity are taken automatically from a dock in the Cooper River south of Waterfront Park, said Emily McGraw, a meteorologist with the Weather Service. The Charleston tidal gauge, which has been running for over a century and has provided a record of the region's sea level rise, is on another dock nearby.

And the Weather Service is also working on digitizing some more consistent records of days past — right now their computerized database reaches back to 1893, but they're working to include data that goes back to 1845, McGraw said.