Charleston's vulnerability assessment details impacts from flooding, earthquakes

Charleston leaders Thursday morning will receive a long-anticipated assessment on the city's disaster vulnerability, taking into account commonplace issues like flooding and catastrophic ones like earthquakes.
City Council's Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee will receive the report during it's 11 a.m. meeting.
The nearly 200 page assessment was done by North Carolina-based UNC Asheville’s National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center+FernLeaf. FernLeaf has done work in Tallahassee, Fla., North Carolina and for the National Wildlife Foundation.
The report identified nine hazards, including four different types of flooding: floodplain inundation, storm surge, tidal flooding, sea level rise, earthquakes, hazardous materials release, extreme heat and water shortage.
The peninsula is the most impacted financially, as 65 percent of jobs are located there. The most vulnerable homes — 30 percent — are in inner West Ashley.
The city is most prone to significant damage due to floodplain inundation, storm surge and earthquakes, the report found. Eighty-six percent of properties citywide could become inaccessible during a major flood event.
Floodplain inundation
- 71 percent of businesses, 70 percent of homes and 59 percent of critical facilities are vulnerable to floodplain inundation.
- More than half of all flood-prone properties were built before floodplain development requirements were enacted.
- Public housing properties are also proportionately more vulnerable to flooding based on the FEMA floodplains compared to other residential properties in the city, the report said.
Storm surge
- 84 percent of businesses, 87 percent of homes, and 72 percent of critical facilities are vulnerable to storm surge.
- The most vulnerable areas include the peninsula, inner West Ashley and northern James Island.
- "Lifelines and critical areas are potentially inaccessible during current tidal flooding events," the report said. "Several residential areas are potentially isolated during tidal events due to inaccessible minor or residential roads."
Earthquakes
- 46 percent of businesses, 39 percent of homes, and 88 percent of critical facilities are vulnerable to earthquakes.
- Most vulnerable areas: peninsula, inner and outer West Ashley and northern James Island.
- About 36 percent of constructed buildings in the city were built before the first building code was established in 1968, including 530 historic properties built before the last earthquake in 1886. Since those buildings already experienced an earthquake they are more vulnerable now.
- About 44 percent of bridges in the city are highly vulnerable because they do not have seismic design considerations, the report read.
"Charleston is one of the nation's most historic coastal communities and is among the first facing the impacts of a changing climate and sea level rise," an executive summary of the report says. "It is also one of only a few communities on the east coast located in an area of potential seismic activity."
The summary touts Charleston as one of the first cities in the state to create an office of resilience and emergency management — comprised of emergency managers, sustainability and resiliency officers — and that Charleston is among the first in the southeast to have a flooding and sea level rise strategy.
