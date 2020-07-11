Mark Stahlhuth and JT Adee race each other around Colonial Lake on a break from skating with the Lowcountry's skating community to ride downtown to show support for the Black community on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Tatyana Fishburne holds up a sign while riding with the Lowcountry's skating community to ride downtown to show support for the Black community on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Charleston's skating community rallies in support of Black lives
The Lowcountry's skating community rides downtown to show support for the Black community on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Amid a steady stream of peaceful protests that have led marchers through Charleston's peninsula, the Lowcountry's skating community wanted to put their own spin on the demonstrations.
About 20 protesters on roller skates, blades, scooters and skateboards made their way through downtown Charleston to support the Black community Saturday evening.
Today's sport owe much to the Black skaters who developed the sport even as they were barred from segregated rinks, organizers Aly Henderson and Lonnie Castellano said. They organized the Charleston iteration of Worldwide Rollout Day, a global movement aimed at erasing hatred within and outside of the community.
With so many instances of unprovoked violence against Black people, and plenty of prejudice against skateboarders, she said she wanted to make sure her information was obvious if anything happened to her.
The rollout was Fishburne's first protest since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck. Work has kept her from attending others, she said, but the message should stand steady through the plethora of events organized since May: Black lives matter.
Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.