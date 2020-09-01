Charleston's Racial Conciliation Commission has 90 days to scrutinize city practices of racial disparity

Lawyer. Researcher. Nurse. A soon-to-be doctor of education. Veteran. Housing experts. Councilmembers.

Charleston's Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation — a first-ever group of Charlestonians who will review the city's policies and practices to see how members can better address issues of diversity and opportunity — had it's first meeting Tuesday night.

The group met virtually, three months after Mayor John Tecklenburg announced its formation and tapped Councilmen William Dudley Gregorie and Jason Sakran to oversee it.

"I'm hoping Charleston can be a trailblazer and a statewide model of how to deconstruct systemic racism," Gregorie said.

Protesters in May and June called upon city leaders to address racial disparity and injustice. The group was formed shortly after and followed two years after City Council narrowly supported a resolution issuing an apology for the city's role in the institution of slavery.

The commission will look into how the city portrays its history and culture, economic empowerment opportunities, housing and transit, criminal justice and youth and education.

Members will be assisted by up to 50 community members and city staff, including Amber Johnson, the city's first equity, inclusion, and racial conciliation manager. Johnson's position was created two years ago and she has been in the job for a year. In her role, she's held meetings on the East Side to help quell tension between older, longstanding members of the community and people moving into the rapidly gentrifying area.

On a teleconference Zoom call meeting Tuesday night, the group got acquainted, shared stories of their experiences with race and racism.

Felice Knight, who grew up in West Ashley, said it was her parents who taught her about racism and standing up for herself. They took part in the effort to desegregate The Citadel and grew up on the East Side.

Michael Better, originally from Baltimore but now living in Charleston the past 14 years, said it wasn't until he moved to the South that he saw racism so blatantly. He served in the Air Force as a Military Police officer.

Better was recruited to join the effort after speaking at the base of the John C. Calhoun monument on June 17, the day Tecklenburg and members of City Council announced the Calhoun statute would come down.

Council members Marie Delcioppo, Keith Waring, Harry Griffin, Ross Appel and Carol Jackson are serve on the commission.

Johnson said over 100 people volunteered to serve.

For those interested in serving on a subcommittee, go to https://www.charleston-sc.gov/equitycommission and fill out the form. The form will be available until Sept. 8.