Charleston's premier sex abuse center rebrands, focusing on survivors' voices

One of the Lowcountry’s oldest crisis centers for sex abuse announced a new name Feb. 9, which it hopes will expand its reach for survivors in the Tri-county.

Founded in the 1970s, People Against Rape became one of the nation’s first rape crisis centers. It began as a collective to help survivors navigate resources, which at the time were scant and lacked most of the trauma-informed strategies that are now accepted as best practice.

Over the years, the organization became the tri-county’s leading advocate for sex assault survivors. From a 24-hour hotline and companionship at the Medical University of South Carolina’s sex assault examination rooms to group meetings and therapy referrals, they now offer a pantheon of resources for physical, legal and mental wellbeing.

But while direct services for self-identified survivors were the heart of PAR’s mission, its leaders have also been working to raise funds and public awareness — and say that the name made that difficult.

“We were being told by community organizations that they wouldn’t want to wear a shirt that says the word ‘rape,’” Board Chair Tenelle Jones said, “And (survivors) might say, ‘well, I know I wasn’t raped, I was sexually violated … but this isn’t for that.’”

So the board decided to rebrand, and as 2020 came to a close they decided on a name: Tri-County Sexual Violence Prevention, Education, Advocacy, Knowledge and Services (S.P.E.A.K.S.).

And as the new year began, Executive Director Alex Russell took over the helm from Interim Executive Director Djuanna Brockington.

Russell, who had previously worked on health and anti-violence programming at the College of Charleston, says she’s excited to build on the foundation’s strategies for public education and outreach.

In the past year, Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S. has appointed a victim services advocate for each of the counties it serves, and shifted services like group meetings to an online format. Russell hopes that’s just the beginning of a program that’s accessible to rural and low-income survivors.

“When we’re doing outreach and prevention education, people are going to know a lot more about the services we provide, who’s eligible and how to access care,” Jones said. “But we’re also talking about primary prevention, secondary prevention, why consent is important … We’re going to be able to build up our prevention education arm, and we don’t even know what that looks like yet.”

The S.P.E.A.K.S. acronym was intentional, Russell said. She wants to remind survivors that their thoughts and input matter, and empower them in the healing process.

"We're hear to give a voice to survivors, to people impacted by sexual violence," Russell said. "But we're also here to be that voice when they need an advocate, when they need someone in their corner. They're not alone."

Reach the Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S. hotline at 843-745-0144.