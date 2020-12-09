Charleston's One80 Place gets $5 million grant to end homelessness

Charleston’s largest homelessness services provider has been chosen to receive a $5 million grant, which leaders say will reshape their ability to help families who’ve lost stable shelter.

One80 Place said the grant will transform their field operations, with a new nightly shelter for those in need and a chance to immediately rehouse families, while giving children more educational support.

It’s one of 42 nonprofits across the nation that have received over $105 million in grants this year from the Day 1 Families Fund, which Jeff Bezos launched in 2018.

One80 Place CEO Stacey Denaux said the fund’s board invited them to apply for the grant in September, and sent the good news the next month.

“The gift itself is transformational,” Denaux told The Post and Courier. “Homelessness is an issue that can be solved with money… If you pay people’s rent, they stay housed; we’ve tested that theory on a small scale for years.”

But the gift — the largest sum that One80 Place has received since its founding, according to Denaux — will allow them to fund shelter construction and programming without the limitations that accompany federal funds.

The organization has a four-year plan for the money, focused on serving young adults and families with children.

Many of the families One80 Place serves are young parents with small children, Denaux said, who need support to get the children access to early education. Schools and other organizations can help them with supplies and transportation, but often aren’t equipped to make sure students have the basics like stable wifi and a consistent place to work.

“We don’t want to supplant, we want to enhance,” Denaux said. “It’s always been an issue, but obviously it’s been laid bare during the pandemic.”

While Charleston schools are often cognizant of their students’ needs, Denaux said, it's important for them to keep children enrolled in schools that are familiar to them, which can mean transportation and tech support for classes across the tri-county.

And though the shelter has found ways to help everyone living there, the pandemic has forced families into motels and cars, where it’s more difficult to source some services.