Charleston's graffiti team busy washing away signs of this weekend's protests

In the aftermath of this weekend's protests, city employees in Charleston are quickly washing away the most visible signs of the unrest that erupted over racial discrimination and police brutality.

Workers with Charleston's Livability Department spent Sunday and Monday scrubbing and power-washing the messages left behind by the mass of protesters who converged on King Street, smashing glass and damaging storefronts.

The small team of city workers are usually tasked with boarding up abandoned structure, regulating the city's building codes and enforcing short term rental policies. They also remove random graffiti underneath the city's overpasses or painting over tags sprayed onto light poles or utility boxes.

But over the past two days they were charged with erasing or covering up the symbols of a national movement that has roiled cities across the country.

The most common target for the city pressure washers were "BLM," the initials for Black Lives Matter.

Daniel Riccio, the city's Director of Livability and Tourism, recognized that protesters were "trying to send a message."

But it's his teams job to maintain the city's image, especially on King Street where thousands of tourists flock every year. The goal, he said, was to put King Street back into its normal order where people stay at luxury hotels and bar hop along the popular strip.

"It's the heart of the city," said Riccio, a former police officer. "It's the heart of the business community downtown."

Normally, Riccio's staff are only responsible for scrubbing graffiti from public buildings and properties.

This weekend, however, they lent a hand to restaurant and store owners along King Street who were repairing their businesses after the protests turned violent.

Joseph Whitfield and Matt Kovac, the city's graffiti patrol team, continued to wash away the fresh spray paint near Marion Square and abandoned buildings near King Street.

They lathered up the bricks and concrete with a slime that breaks down the paint and used the pressure washer to do the rest.

In less than a few minutes, the messages left behind by the protesters disappeared, running into the city's sewer system.

It's likely to take a little longer to wipe away the underlying problems now facing the city and the nation.