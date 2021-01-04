Charleston's forensic crime lab nears completion

Charleston's new forensic crime lab on Bees Ferry Road is nearing completion, and employees could move in as soon as late January.

The $12.4 million building, across from the Hickory Hill subdivision and next to a Charleston fire station, is a two-story building spread out over 22,000 square feet.

Discounting calls for service like noise complaints and traffic responses, Charleston's forensic services and staff are involved in close to all cases investigated by city police, according to Judy Gordon, Charleston's forensic services director.

"We have a role from evidence collection to evidence examination," Gordon said. "It's very rare that forensic science doesn't touch part of an investigation of a crime. Sometimes it's all forensic research."

The forensic services division's role in the past 30 years has also meant providing services to other local law enforcement agencies and fire departments.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the forensic services division limited to whom they provide services in order to minimize the risk of exposure to personnel. Emergency cases are an exception, Gordon said.

Right now, the city's forensic crime analysis services are spread out across three different leased spaces, with some offices in West Ashley and downtown at the former Medical University of South Carolina's Children Hospital. Problem is, sometimes one piece of evidence may have to travel to each office for different testing, which adds to case time.

"This facility will give us the opportunity to combine all of those disciplines or services into the same facility," Gordon said.

Some of the services offered include drug analysis, body fluid identification, fire debris analysis, digital examination like forensic video analysis, latent prints recovery and identifications, crime scene photography, as well as audio-visual services, Gordon said.

Gordon said most if not all major crimes involve phone analysis, and sometimes for each crime committed analysis must be done on several phones.

When the new center opens, Gordon said she's hoping to add some more forensic testing, like firearms and cartridge casing analysis.

Right now the State Law Enforcement Division performs DNA analysis, Gordon said. But that's another field she said Charleston has a need to fill and hopes to add that work to the team's roster.

“Most crime labs aren’t full-service,” Gordon told The Post and Courier in May 2018. “We’re always looking for ways we can support the investigative efforts of our community, and having the ability to do DNA analysis is one of the means by which we can do that.”

There are 22 employees in Gordon's division, ranging from crime scene investigators, scientists and subject-matter experts. Those employees have a range of education and disciplines, too, she said.

Gordon said she's hopeful to have her staff in the new space in the new year.

Charleston Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said "substantial completion" of the center should be done by the middle of January. At that point, the city will compile an inspection list and the contractor will make corrections.

The building includes lab tables and hooded testing areas.

Kronsberg said those corrections are usually minor — realigning doors and paint touch-ups — which the contractor will have about a month to complete.

Kronsberg said that makes a late January or early February move-in an option.