Charleston's East Side rallies around children in George Floyd's memory

Families with children on tricycles and in strollers marched down America Street on Sunday afternoon, leading them from one playground to another in a short march dedicated to George Floyd's memory.
Eastside Community Development Corp. President Latonya Gamble said she organized the march to focus on the racial disparities that black children face in school and juvenile detention centers as communities across the country protest systemic racism and police brutality.
She and dozens of community members marched from Martin Park to Mall Park at 3 p.m., calling for equality, affirmative action and police accountability.
"I just remember how hard it was for me to advocate for my child," Gamble said. "(Unfair discipline in schools) is the start of it, they've got their first taste in jail. Our kids are getting records ... that follow them for the rest of their lives."
Rain drizzled onto children holding signs and balloons as state Rep. Wendell Gilliard and Rev. Eric Manning spoke at the end of the rally, at the Phillip Simmons playground on Columbus and America Streets.
Both called for city leaders to remove the Charleston monuments and names that honor Confederate leaders.
"Thank you, George Floyd," Gamble said as the balloons floated up above the East Side neighborhood. "You gave us courage."