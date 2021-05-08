Charleston's college graduates celebrate spring commencement in person

For generations, the Cistern Yard at College of Charleston has been an emblem of the student experience.

Every May, the college preps the Cistern for upcoming graduation ceremonies, in which seniors flock to Randolph Hall donning white dresses and sport coats, eager to get their start in the world. That is, until 2020.

In the throes of the pandemic, the college had to make the swift and uncomfortable decision to postpone the Class of 2020’s graduation ceremony. The Cistern, Randolph Hall and the large oak trees decorating the yard sat empty for the first time in decades, as college graduates prepared for an uneasy entrance into adult life.

A year later, the Cistern was buzzing with pomp and circumstance once again as a new class of graduates, who spent a year and a half juggling the uncertainty of a pandemic, traversed the yard from east to west for the first time.

For the students, staff and faculty that endured a year of stress, online schooling and lots of masks, the tradition held even more meaning.

“Throughout their academic careers, our students have been imagining what their walk across the Cistern would be like, celebrating with their friends and family,” said Jonathan Ray, director of events and chief concierge at the college. “We are so pleased that this year we could afford them the opportunity.”

The college isn’t the only Charleston school to celebrate a May graduation. The Citadel, Charleston Southern University and Trident Technical College all together graduated more than 3,200 students in the past two weeks.

Next to normal

Even with COVID-19 shots in arms, each school had to adjust its expectations and the ceremonies looked a little different than they did in 2019.

With a graduating class of just over 560 cadets, The Citadel planned two ceremonies on May 8. The split into two allowed the graduates to have up to three guests attend in-person at McAlister Field House.

At the College of Charleston, Ray and his team added a ceremony on May 6 at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mount Pleasant to accommodate in-person guests for the nearly 1,500 graduates. The graduates were able to choose between the Patriots Point Ceremony or one of four ceremonies at the Cistern, which did not allow guests.

Avery Gavornik couldn’t give up the opportunity to participate in the Cistern tradition she had been looking forward to for the past four years.

“It’s something that the school really promotes when you’re applying and you're first touring the school, how special this tradition is,” said Gavornik, who earned a bachelor's degree in communications. “A lot of schools don’t do graduations like this. So I just feel lucky that I get to do it.”

Ray likens commencement planning to that of a flash mob or ballet. From flowers to speakers to the chairs to sit in, every detail has to be effortlessly coordinated. This year, the coordination became increasingly complex.

“We had to plan an incredible number of permutations of what this could look like, whether there were complete restrictions, moderate restrictions, no restrictions for COVID,” he said. “So we have plans on the shelf for all of those eventualities.”

For Ray, it was a headache but also a "thrill."

"It's truly been worth all the weeks and weeks and weeks of planning to make this possible for them to have their personal experience that they have dreamed of ever since they entered the college," he said.

A resilient class

Although many people felt this year needed to be extra special for the graduates, members of the Class of 2021 were grateful to celebrate in person to begin with.

The pandemic hit just three quarters of the way through their junior year. While the Class of 2020 lost out on many of the traditions they may have expected, the Class of 2021 found themselves faced with a new normal for college.

They braced themselves for a senior year that might end in disappointment and was bound to be rife with challenges, all while holding out hope that they would still get to celebrate an important milestone. All of that now behind them, the graduates are just happy to be where they are.

Regardless of which school they came from, the students had to be resilient.

Ruby Bolden, who graduated from The Citadel on May 8, said she watched her friends' disappointment last year as they found out they wouldn’t be able to graduate in person.

“That was my dream my freshman year to walk across the stage, shake the president’s hand and get my diploma from him,” she said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to actually graduate in person.”

Bolden, who earned a degree in exercise science and will be commissioning into the Army in the summer, is one of the first people in her family to get their college degree. Achieving that goal after a year and a half of pandemic-induced stress means the world to her.

Bolden describes the past two years of her experience at The Citadel as “tough but doable.” She and the other cadets navigated the pandemic under the leadership of Cadet Col. Nicholas Piacentini.

Piacentini served as the head of the Corps of Cadets since May 2020. In that role he was responsible for leading the student body through an unprecedented time.

He found himself anchoring in the bonds he made with his fellow cadets.

“Everyone would say it was tough and uncomfortable, but we did it,” said Piacentini, who majored in political science and will be commissioning in the Navy. “I think that’s a larger testament of what this place breeds and instills in people.”

Going forward, the graduates have a confident outlook on their futures. While their experience may have been different than what anyone would have anticipated, they now know they can enter the world better because of it.

“I had an idea of how I wanted my senior year to go, and it went the complete opposite,” Gavornik said. “Nonetheless, it was still a very special year.”